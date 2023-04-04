Kindbody Opens Bethesda, Maryland Clinic Expanding Access to High-Touch Fertility Care to Employers and Consumers in the Washington D.C. Metro Area

National Fertility Clinic Network Opens 32nd Location to Meet Employer Demand for

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a technology-driven fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers, today announced the opening of a new clinic in Bethesda, MD. The announcement comes at a time of extraordinary growth for the company which owns and operates 32 clinics nationwide, including a state-of-the-art fertility clinic and IVF lab conveniently off of Dupont Circle and 19th Street in Washington, D.C. Kindbody Bethesda was built to meet the growing demand for comprehensive fertility and family-building benefits by local employers including Kindbody client GEICO, which is headquartered in Chevy Chase, MD, and employs nearly 7,000 corporate associates in the greater Washington, D.C. metro area. In addition to GEICO, Kindbody serves 21 large employers in the region, covering more than 27,000 lives.

"Since opening our doors in Washington, D.C. last spring, we've seen unprecedented demand from local employers who understand the critical role fertility benefits play in attracting and retaining world-class talent and building inclusive workplaces," said Taryn Branca, Chief Revenue Officer at Kindbody. "Our new Bethesda location allows them to provide a premium fertility benefit with significant cost savings, as a result of working directly with the healthcare provider."

Kindbody Bethesda is located at 6000 Executive Blvd, Ste. 500, just inside the Capital Beltway, making it easily accessible to the entire Washington D.C. metro area. Kindbody offers a full-suite of fertility services including fertility consultations; egg, sperm, and embryo freezing; intrauterine insemination (IUI); and in vitro fertilization (IVF), to serve patients at every stage of their fertility journey.

Celine Orsini, Head of Health & Wellness, GEICO, and Head of Pharmacy Strategy, Berkshire Hathaway, said, "Providing equitable, accessible fertility and family-building care to our associates is a priority for GEICO. We are delighted that our partnership with Kindbody gives our associates access to best-in-class fertility and inclusive family building close to where they live and work, ensuring they have the support they need to build their family every step of the way."

Kindbody owns and operates 32 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment, visit kindbody.com/book . Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact solutions@kindbody.com.

Kindbody is a technology-driven fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers offering virtual and in-person care. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 112 leading employers, covering more than 2.4 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of high-quality care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $290 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, NFP Ventures, and TQ Ventures. For more information, visit kindbody.com and follow us on Linkedin , Twitter , and Instagram .

