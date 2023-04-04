Equisoft Subsidiary, UCT, Appoints Mark Christman as VP Data Migration to Strengthen Company's Market Leadership Position

Christman will lead business development and solutions with a focus on transforming customers' legacy systems and using their data to drive value through the insurance ecosystem that will enhance UCT and Equisoft's rapid global growth.

PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Universal Conversion Technologies (UCT), an Equisoft subsidiary and leader in the insurance marketplace for data migrations, is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Christman as Vice President, Data Migration. Mark specializes in facilitating holistic digital transformation for insurance companies by providing comprehensive solutions that streamline legacy systems and drive smart, value-enhancing solutions across the insurer's value chain. He leverages his many years of experience in the insurance industry to ensure insurance companies are able to accelerate their digital transformations.

"Mark has worked in both the vendor space and the carrier space and understands how to navigate the complex challenges facing the life insurance industry. His extensive experience in the insurance industry and his track record of success will be invaluable as we continue to expand our practice globally," said Mike Allee, President of UCT. "He is a highly accomplished business development and service delivery professional."

Over the course of his career, Mark has successfully led over 150 end-to-end administrative system conversion projects with millions of policies. He has experience leading and working with global insurers, private equity firms, and reinsurers. Mark has consulted for insurance executives globally in the areas of platform conversions, enterprise software solutions, outcome-based managed services, and business process outsourcing solutions. He has a proven track record of successfully integrating over 20 acquired companies and books of business, which makes him uniquely qualified to help companies leverage legacy data and retire older core systems.

As Vice President of Data Migration, Mark will be responsible for leading business development and solutions for UCT's growing transformation practice. "I look forward to working with the talented UCT and Equisoft teams to drive business growth and success for our clients," said Christman. "With UCT's exceptional reputation and Equisoft's industry insight, I am confident that we will continue to deliver innovative and next-generation solutions that help our clients achieve their business goals."

About Universal Conversion Technologies (UCT)

Founded in 1992, UCT is recognized as the only North American company dedicated to life insurance data migration. An Equisoft subsidiary, UCT is a one-stop partner and solution provider for data analysis and auditing, data cleansing, conversion, balancing and reporting. The firm specializes in complex, high-volume data conversion projects that frequently involve multiple systems. UCT also offers its advanced proprietary data conversion toolset (DCA) under licensing agreements. Having successfully completed over 300 migration projects for hundreds of insurance companies and policy admin vendors, UCT has developed a unique expertise, methodology and technology stack that dramatically reduces the costs and risks associated with data migration projects. For more information, please visit www.uctcorp.com.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.

