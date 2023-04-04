Ampersand Introduces "Sports Viewer" Audience Segments to Help Brands Better Understand Fan Behavior

The new capability empowers marketers to target fans before, during and after the game.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand, the audience-first TV advertising sales company, today launched brand new sports-focused audience segments within the company's portfolio. The new segments allow brands to directly reach sports viewers in an engaged environment and enable brands to glean insights into these viewers' behaviors before, during and even after sporting events are over.

By having access to insights about sports fans' viewing habits before and after a game, marketers using Ampersand can tailor their campaigns to better resonate with those fans, ultimately increasing their ROI and driving sales.

The capability was added to tap into the robust linear sports viewing audience. Ninety-four of the top 100 programs shown on TV were sports, one-third of linear TV ad revenues now come from live sports programming, and live sports programming accounts for 34% of all viewing by adults in the key 18-49 demographic.

"Sports Viewer audience segments are a game-changer for the industry, reorienting some of the most important audience segments to facilitate brands' ability to truly optimize their TV investments," said Natasha Sinagoga, Ampersand's VP of local sales. "By providing unique insights into the entire fan journey, Ampersand is transforming the way brands can target some of the most desired audience segments."

Clients can simply select an audience, such as College Football, College Basketball, NBA, NFL or NHL viewer for example, and create a ranker for any market that will showcase that audience segment. Ranking options include "viewing time between broadcast and cable, "viewing percentage between dayparts," "network-by-network reach," "network-by-network index," "network-by-daypart index," and more. Each audience segment provides clients with the insights they need to make more informed decisions while reaching desired audiences no matter where they are in the consumer journey.

For more information, please visit Ampersand at www.ampersand.tv.

About Ampersand

Ampersand is Moving TV Forward™. As the industry's largest source of combined multiscreen TV inventory and viewership insights, we are changing the way TV is bought and measured. Powered by aggregated and authenticated audience data insights from 42 million households, and with a commitment to protecting personal information, Ampersand gives advertisers true audience-first planning, scale in execution, and advanced measurement of their TV investments. Ampersand reaches 116M households and over 75% of addressable households in the U.S. Whether a local or national advertiser, we help clients reach their unique target audience and deliver their stories – anytime, anywhere and on whatever device. Ampersand is owned by Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications.

