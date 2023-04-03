Toyota Motor North America Reports March, First Quarter 2023 U.S. Sales

• March sales of electrified vehicles represented 27.5 percent of total sales volume
• 22 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker
PLANO, Texas, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2023 U.S. sales of 176,456 vehicles, down 9.1 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2022. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month represented 27.5 percent of total sales volume.
For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 469,558 vehicles, down 8.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis versus March 2022. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 118,836, representing 25.3 percent of total sales volume.
Toyota division posted March sales of 150,099 vehicles, down 12.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 401,306 vehicles, down 10.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
Lexus division posted March sales of 26,357 vehicles, up 12.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 68,252 vehicles, up 6.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
"With 22 electrified vehicle options between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker, we're giving customers a choice that fits their lifestyle, pocketbook and needs," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, sales, TMNA. "We continue to make improvements to our vehicle inventory to satisfy customer demand, while doing all we can to exceed expectations as we introduce more electrified vehicles throughout the balance of 2023."
March and First Quarter 2023 Highlights
TMNA:
- First quarter sales of electrified vehicles represented 25.3 percent of total sales volume
- 2023 Toyota Prius, 2023 Toyota Crown HEV, and Lexus RZ 450e BEV went on sale
Toyota Division:
- March electrified vehicle ratio: 28.2 percent
- Q1 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 25.1 percent
- Corolla HEV March sales up 11.2 percent; Q1 sales up 57.5 percent
- Highlander HEV March sales up 60.4 percent; Q1 sales up 26.5 percent
- RAV4 PRIME March sales up 64.4 percent; Q1 sales up 3.5 percent
- Corolla Cross March sales up 57.3 percent; Q1 sales up 42.9 percent
- Sequoia March sales up 3,187 percent; Q1 sales up 938.9 percent
- Total pickup Q1 sales up 7.1 percent
- Tacoma Q1 sales up nearly 1 percent
- Tundra Q1 sales up 22.1 percent
- Best-ever March sales:
- All-time best-ever March sales:
- Best-ever Q1 sales:
- All-time best-ever Q1 sales:
Lexus Division:
- March electrified vehicle ratio: 23.6 percent
- March electrified vehicle sales up 6.2 percent
- Q1 electrified vehicle ratio: 26.2 percent
- Q1 electrified vehicle sales up 36.2 percent
- Total passenger car March sales up 7.4 percent
- IS March sales up 29.4 percent; Q1 sales up 20.1 percent
- LS March sales up 25.8 percent
- LC March sales up 9.2 percent
- Total truck March sales up 13.7 percent; Q1 sales up 9.2 percent
- NX March sales up 42.9percent; Q1 sales up 53.9 percent
- GX March sales up 15.5 percent
- LX March sales up 390.9 percent; Q1 sales up 181.7 percent
- UX HEV March sales up 35.6 percent; Q1 sales up 27.8 percent
- NX HEV Q1 sales up 48.8 percent
- NX PHEV March sales up 99.6 percent; Q1 sales up 58.5 percent
- RX HEV March sales up 35.5 percent; Q1 sales up 74.9 percent
- LS HEV March sales up 500 percent; Q1 sales up 200 percent
- Best-ever March sales:
- Best-ever Q1 sales:
Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
