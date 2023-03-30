TACO BELL REOPENS ITS DOORS PROVIDING A NEW DINING EXPERIENCE IN ROWLETT

Location Reopen at 5402 Rowlett Rd. on March 27, 2023

ROWLETT, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell Franchisee, North Texas Bells, announces the reopening of its restaurant at 5402 Rowlett Rd, which reopened after a remodel on March 27, 2023. Taco Bell is on a continuous journey to provide customers with experiences that matter while still staying relevant with their ever-changing preferences. As restaurants are the most prominent place for customers to experience the brand, Taco Bell has invested in turning new restaurant designs into real life experiences that matter.

This location utilizes Taco Bell's Endeavor design, which brings to life the social experience of food in a distinctively Taco Bell way. The Endeavor remodel also emphasizes Taco Bell's technological advancements. Outfitted with the latest digital channels, the restaurant has multiple customer accessibility points, creating a fast, easy, and fun experience for our fans such as: free Wi-Fi, power outlets, and comfortable seating to provide an enjoyable in-store experience. The drive-thru will feature an easy to navigate menu board complete with an electronic ordering system so that orders are made quickly and accurately.

The restaurant will continue to serve the Rowlett community seven days a week between the hours of 8 am-1 am Sunday-Thursday and 8 am-2 am Friday-Saturday.

About Taco Bell Corp.

About North Texas Bells, LLC

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded and committed its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 63 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation for success, and we treat everyone as Family.

