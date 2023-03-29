Watch the Live Unveiling of the Wolf and Wolf Plus Electric Trucks at the Seoul Mobility Show

Watch the Live Unveiling of the Wolf and Wolf Plus Electric Trucks at the Seoul Mobility Show

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) announced today that the company is set for global introduction of its California-based Move Humanity® brand by debuting its new Wolf Plus (4-Seater) pure electric truck at this year's Seoul Mobility Show, the largest mobility exhibition in Korea.

Tune into the live unveiling of the Wolf and Wolf Plus Electric Trucks at the Seoul Mobility Show on March 29 @ 8:30PM PST - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuUUnIMlErI (PRNewswire)

Alpha will be live streaming its world premiere at the Seoul Mobility Show on March 29, 2023 beginning 8:30pm Pacific Standard Time at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuUUnIMlErI.

Visitors to the Seoul Mobility Show are welcome to Alpha's exhibition at the KINTEX Exhibition Center 1, Hall 4.

"Around 331,000 electric vehicles are projected to sell in Korea by 2027, which is nearly 24% of total new car sales last year. The Carbon Neutrality Bill to reduce 40 percent of Korea's greenhouse gas by 2050 went into effect on March 25, 2022. Korea is a world leader in innovation for ESG and an ally in Alpha's vision to Move Humanity® towards a greener economy. It is our pleasure to take part in the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show and present Alpha's mobility solutions including the highly anticipated Wolf and Wolf Plus electric trucks," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

Alpha will also have on display its CAMP, cross-industry collaborations which envision a sustainable mobility lifestyle that has never been seen before – until now. The CAMP features CAKE, HEIMPLANET, Free & Easy, DMOS Collective, Recaro Automotive, Equipt Expedition Outfitters, Kc Lights, Black Rhino Wheels, KMC Wheels, Onyx Coffee Lab, Shawmut Corporation, Spinneybeck, And Rolling Stone Korea.

About Wolf Plus Electric Truck

The Alpha Wolf Plus puts an additional emphasis on utility, while preserving the persona of Alpha's revolutionary Wolf Plus electric truck. The multipurpose Wolf Plus is built for utility and adventure. It has an extended cabin that accommodates four passengers, with access provided through two full-size doors for the driver and front passenger, and two three-quarter size doors that hinge backwards for open rear seat occupancy.

Wolf Plus vehicle dimensions measure approximately 5,287mm (208in) in length, 1900mm (75in) in width, and 1765mm (69in) in height. The truck bed measures approximately 1652mm (65in) in length, 1490mm (59in) in width, and 450mm (18in) in depth for a total of 40 cubic feet of truck bed storage.

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

About Seoul Mobility Show

The Seoul Mobility Show is a biannual international event and is the only automobile exhibition in Korea accredited by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers. The first show was held in 1995.

Please contact pr@alphamotorinc.com for more information.

Related Links

Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved. (PRNewsfoto/Alpha Motor Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation