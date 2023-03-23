Steward Partners Welcomes Prosper Wealth Advisors

Independent team is latest partner to join Dallas office

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, is proud to welcome the newest team to join the partnership—Prosper Wealth Advisors at Steward Partners. Led by veteran advisor Partner, Managing Director, and Wealth Manager Brad L. Chumley, the four-person independent team, with approximately $200 million in assets under management (AUM) and previously affiliated with Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, will be joining Steward Partners' Dallas office.

"We're very excited to have Brad Chumley and the team at Prosper Wealth Advisors as the latest partners to join our Dallas office," said Chris Barton, Managing Director, Senior Divisional President, Central Division at Steward Partners. "We think this region is going to be a strong growth area for Steward Partners. We have a robust pipeline in Texas and the surrounding states and expect to have numerous other team announcements in the coming months."

"We believe making this move is the best thing we could have done for our clients. By joining Steward Partners, we will have the ability to provide even higher levels of personal attention and service to the families we have served for so many years," explained Brad Chumley, Partner, Managing Director, and Wealth Manager, Prosper Wealth Advisors at Steward Partners. "We now have access to a comprehensive investment platform, with a range of solutions that are both broad and innovative. Partnering with Steward Partners represents the fulfillment of our desire to be part of a firm that is entirely dedicated to the values we hold most dear—Integrity, Client Service, and Excellence."

After working at Smith Barney for years, Brad Chumley realized there had to be more to being an Investment Consultant than the wirehouse world had to offer. So, in 2002 he launched Prosper Wealth Advisors as an independent firm. Due to changes in the industry and advances in technology, Brad recently concluded that he could serve his clients more effectively and grow his business more efficiently by partnering with Steward Partners. A native and passionate Texan, Brad is active in his community as well as in "Band of Brothers," a men's ministry dedicated to helping men of all ages to become better husbands, better fathers, and better Christians.

Joining Brad in this new venture are his team from Prosper Wealth Advisors: Angela Gordon, Partner, Vice President, Senior Wealth Management Associate; Jeffrey W. Bopp, Partner, Vice President, Senior Client Administrative Manager; and Marshall Simmons, Partner, Vice President, Client Administrative Manager.

Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. In September 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms for the third consecutive year, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on the value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics, having been named among the top 25 firms in 2020 and ranked as #20 in 2021. Steward Partners also had 15 of its partners named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022, as well as two advisors in 2023, all of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

