PIRELLI RANKS FIRST IN SEGMENT IN THE J.D. POWER 2023 U.S. ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT TIRE CUSTOMER SATISFACTION STUDY

PIRELLI RANKS FIRST IN SEGMENT IN THE J.D. POWER 2023 U.S. ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT TIRE CUSTOMER SATISFACTION STUDY

THE ITALIAN COMPANY EARNS TOP SCORE FOR PASSENGER CARS

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirelli has earned the top customer satisfaction score in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study.

Pirelli Logo (PRNewswire)

The Italian company ranks highest in the passenger car segment for a second consecutive year with a score of 828.

The Italian company ranks highest in the passenger car segment for a second consecutive year with a score of 828, while the average segment score is 801.

The Study measures tire owner satisfaction in four areas: tire ride; tire wear; tire traction/handling; and tire appearance. The study includes four vehicle segments: luxury; passenger car; performance sport; and truck/utility.

This award is a demonstration of Pirelli's global leadership and commitment to its OEM partners and U.S. consumers across the wide range of passenger cars.

"It is a true honor to be recognized once again as the highest ranked tire in the Passenger Cars Segment in this year's J.D. Power U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study. We're thrilled that Pirelli tires have received this recognition from consumers in the United States, which is one of the key markets for Pirelli. Over the past several years we have been strongly committed to bringing Pirelli's technology and premium quality into products that are relevant for this market," said Claudio Zanardo, President and CEO for Pirelli Tire North America.

"We are developing products that are tailor-made to meet the needs of the American consumers and we are growing our portfolio with local OEMs," added Zanardo.

Pirelli has come in first for the Passenger Car Segment for the second year in a row.

This speaks to Pirelli's strength and leadership in the tire market in the United States, where Pirelli tires are increasingly the first choice as original equipment for manufacturers including the newest full electric brands, top American, European, and Asian makes from car to truck fitments.

The 2023 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 32,151 owners of 2021 and 2022 model-year vehicles and was fielded from August through December 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pirelli North America