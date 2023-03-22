Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Travelzoo logo
Travelzoo logo(PRNewswire)
  • Revenue of $18.6 million, up 36% year-over-year
  • In constant currencies, revenue was $19.4 million, up 42% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $4.8 million
  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Consolidated revenue was $18.6 million, up 36% from $13.7 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $19.4 million. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members.

The reported net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $2.5 million for Q4 2022. At the consolidated level, including minority interests, the reported net income from continuing operations was $2.5 million. EPS from continuing operations was $0.20, compared to EPS of ($0.27) in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $4.8 million. The calculation of non-GAAP operating profit excludes impairment of intangible assets ($200,000), amortization of intangibles ($453,000), stock option expenses ($348,000) and severance-related expenses ($200,000). GAAP operating profit was $3.6 million. See section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

"Revenue growth accelerated in both North America and in Europe, leading to much stronger earnings," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "As the recovery from the pandemic continues, we will leverage Travelzoo's global reach and trusted brand to further improve earnings in future periods."

"With more than 30 million members, 7 million mobile app users, and 4 million social media followers, Travelzoo is loved by travel enthusiasts who are affluent, active and open to new experiences."

Cash Position
As of December 31, 2022, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $19.4 million. Net cash used in operations was $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Cash was used primarily in connection with a decrease of merchant payables by $6.3 million.

Reserve
Reported revenues include a reserve of $1.3 million related to commissions to be earned from vouchers sold. The reserve is booked as contra revenue.

Travelzoo North America
North America business segment revenue increased 53% year-over-year to $13.1 million. Operating profit for Q4 2022 was $3.7 million, or 29% of revenue, compared to an operating loss of $2.1 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe
Europe business segment revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $4.7 million. At constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue increased 23% year-over-year. Operating profit for Q4 2022 was $42,000, compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club
On January 13, 2020, Travelzoo acquired 60% of Jack's Flight Club, a membership subscription service. Jack's Flight Club revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $855,000. During Q4 2022, premium subscribers increased 27%. Revenue from increases in subscribers is reported with a lag because we recognize revenue from subscriptions monthly pro rata over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Non-GAAP operating profit for Q4 2022 was $220,000, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $292,000 in the prior-year period. After consolidation with Travelzoo, Jack's Flight Club's net loss was $102,000, with $61,000 attributable to Travelzoo as a result of recording $200,000 of intangible assets impairment and $216,000 of amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition.

Licensing
In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue is booked with a lag of one quarter. Travelzoo recorded $7,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q4 2022. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Members and Subscribers
As of December 31, 2022, we had 30.4 million members worldwide. In North America, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 16.3 million as of December 31, 2022, down 4% from December 31, 2021. In Europe, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 9.0 million as of December 31, 2022, up 8% from December 31, 2021. Jack's Flight Club had 1.9 million subscribers as of December 31, 2022, up 8% from December 31, 2021.

Discontinued Operations
As announced in a press release on March 10, 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations since March 31, 2020. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. Certain reclassifications have been made for current and prior periods between the continued operations and the discontinued operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $1.1 million in Q4 2022, compared to an income tax benefit of $333,000 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: impairment of intangibles, amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Looking Ahead
For Q1 2023, we currently expect higher revenue and profitability. During the pandemic, we have been able to lower our fixed costs. We believe we can keep our fixed costs relatively low in the foreseeable future.

Conference Call
Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 results today at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

  • download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call
  • access the webcast.

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo, Top 20, and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Twelve months ended


December 31,


December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenues

$    18,608


$    13,661


$    70,599


$    62,712

Cost of revenues

2,684


2,856


10,003


11,388

Gross profit

15,924


10,805


60,596


51,324

Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing

7,499


8,455


33,072


30,294

Product development

673


538


2,064


2,590

General and administrative

4,168


5,573


17,903


19,753

Total operating expenses

12,340


14,566


53,039


52,637

Operating income (loss)

3,584


(3,761)


7,557


(1,313)

Other income (loss), net

(53)


144


2,401


4,006

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

3,531


(3,617)


9,958


2,693

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,057


(333)


3,270


1,778

Income (loss) from continuing operations

2,474


(3,284)


6,688


915

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(63)


(8)


(59)


(13)

Net income (loss)

2,411


(3,292)


6,629


902

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(41)


(8)


(5)


(9)

Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo

$      2,452


$    (3,284)


$      6,634


$         911









Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations

$      2,515


$    (3,276)


$      6,693


$         924

Net loss attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations

$         (63)


$           (8)


$          (59)


$          (13)









Income (loss) per share—basic








Continuing operations

$        0.20


$      (0.27)


$        0.54


$        0.08

Discontinued operations

$           —


$           —


$            —


$            —

Net income (loss) per share—basic

$        0.20


$      (0.27)


$        0.54


$        0.08









Income (loss) per share—diluted








Continuing operations

$        0.20


$      (0.27)


$        0.53


$        0.07

Discontinued operations

$           —


$           —


$            —


$            —

Net income (loss) per share—diluted

$        0.20


$      (0.27)


$        0.53


$        0.07

Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic

12,425


12,050


12,372


11,646

Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic

12,425


12,050


12,372


11,646

Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted

12,487


12,050


12,561


12,991

Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted

12,425


12,050


12,372


11,646

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$             18,693


$            43,815

Accounts receivable, net

13,820


14,871

Prepaid income taxes

1,778


3,325

Prepaid expenses and other

1,289


1,891

Prepaid expenses—related party


1,150

Assets from discontinued operations

11


71

Total current assets

35,591


65,123

Deposits and other

5,094


6,784

Deferred tax assets

3,222


3,949

Restricted cash

675


1,142

Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,440


7,700

Property and equipment, net

657


659

Intangible assets, net

3,651


3,426

Goodwill

10,944


10,944

Total assets

$             67,274


$            99,727

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$               4,271


$              3,411

Merchant payables

32,574


68,678

Accrued expenses and other

5,049


10,212

Deferred revenue

2,216


1,733

Operating lease liabilities

2,972


3,180

Income tax payable


185

Liabilities from discontinued operations

452


485

Total current liabilities

47,534


87,884

Long-term operating lease liabilities

8,326


9,111

Other long-term liabilities

2,563


2,364

Total liabilities

58,423


99,359

Non-controlling interest

4,595


4,600

Common stock

165


126

Treasury stock (at cost)

(7,130)


(5,488)

Additional paid-in capital

23,274


4,415

Tax indemnification

(9,537)


Note receivable from shareholder

(4,753)


Retained earnings

7,142


508

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,905)


(3,793)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

4,256


(4,232)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$             67,274


$            99,727

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three months ended


Twelve months ended


December 31,


December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income (loss)

$      2,411


$     (3,292)


$      6,629


$         902

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

537


412


2,189


1,820

Stock-based compensation

349


960


1,805


3,748

Deferred income tax

73


(260)


774


813

Loss on long-lived assets

9



47


Impairment of intangible assets

200



200


Gain on sale of equity investment in WeGo



(196)


Gain on PPP notes payable forgiveness




(3,588)

Net foreign currency effects

198


(73)


232


(373)

Provision for (reversal of) reserves on accounts receivable and other reserves

(965)


2,150


(4,367)


425

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable

(1,223)


(5,887)


1,317


(9,735)

Prepaid income taxes

1,098


(451)


1,452


(2,458)

Prepaid expenses and other

1,586


1,381


1,627


(8,092)

Accounts payable

500


(8,335)


902


(3,311)

Merchant payables

(6,334)


(4,307)


(35,228)


12,179

Accrued expenses and other

(649)


773


(496)


321

Income tax payable

24


125


(162)


(138)

Other liabilities

(86)


(562)


154


(596)

Net cash used in operating activities

(2,272)


(17,366)


(23,121)


(8,083)

Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchases of intangible assets



(1,049)


Proceeds from sale of equity investment in WeGo



196


Purchases of property and equipment

(226)


(5)


(462)


(29)

Proceeds from repayment of note receivable


133



133

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(226)


128


(1,315)


104

Cash flows from financing activities:








Repurchase of common stock

(472)


(3,905)


(1,642)


(5,488)

Payment of promissory notes




(110)

Proceeds from short swing settlement



46


Proceeds from issuance of common stock

1,006



1,006


Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards

(13)


(136)


1,872


(5,560)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

521


(4,041)


1,282


(11,158)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

810


(133)


(2,457)


(259)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,167)


(21,412)


(25,611)


(19,396)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

20,545


66,401


44,989


64,385

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$    19,378


$    44,989


$    19,378


$    44,989

Travelzoo

Segment Information from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Three months ended December 31, 2022

Travelzoo

North

America


Travelzoo

Europe


Jack's

Flight Club


Elimination


Consolidated

Revenue from unaffiliated customers

$         12,928


$          4,825


$             855


$               —


$           18,608

Intersegment revenue

162


(162)




Total net revenues

13,090


4,663


855



18,608

Operating income (loss)

$           3,738


$               42


$            (196)


$               —


$             3,584











Three months ended December 31, 2021

Travelzoo

North

America


Travelzoo

Europe


Jack's

Flight Club


Elimination


Consolidated

Revenue from unaffiliated customers

$           8,678


$          4,180


$             803


$               —


$           13,661

Intersegment revenue

(99)


99




Total net revenues

8,579


4,279


803



13,661

Operating income (loss)

$          (2,104)


$         (1,674)


$               17


$               —


$           (3,761)











Twelve months ended December 31, 2022

Travelzoo

North

America


Travelzoo

Europe


Jack's

Flight Club


Elimination


Consolidated

Revenue from unaffiliated customers

$         47,054


$        20,068


$          3,477


$               —


$           70,599

Intersegment revenue

613


(613)




Total net revenues

47,667


19,455


3,477



70,599

Operating income (loss)

$           9,360


$         (1,803)


$                —


$               —


$             7,557











Twelve months ended December 31, 2021

Travelzoo

North

America


Travelzoo

Europe


Jack's

Flight Club


Elimination


Consolidated

Revenue from unaffiliated customers

$         41,683


$        17,683


$          3,346


$               —


$           62,712

Intersegment revenue

363


(363)




Total net revenues

42,046


17,320


3,346



62,712

Operating income (loss)

$              550


$         (1,997)


$             134


$               —


$           (1,313)

Travelzoo

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three months ended


Twelve months ended


December 31,


December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

GAAP operating expense

$     12,340


$     14,566


$     53,039


$     52,637

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Impairment of intangibles (A)

200



200


Amortization of intangibles (B)

453


275


1,771


1,108

Stock option expenses (C)

349


960


1,805


3,748

Severance-related expenses (D)

200


87


336


580

Non-GAAP operating expense

11,138


13,244


48,927


47,201









GAAP operating income (loss)

3,584


(3,761)


7,557


(1,313)

Non-GAAP adjustments (A through D)

1,202


1,322


4,112


5,436

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

4,786


(2,439)


11,669


4,123

Investor Relations:
ir@travelzoo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelzoo-reports-fourth-quarter-2022-results-301778197.html

SOURCE Travelzoo

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.