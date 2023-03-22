RENOVATION SELLS NAMED ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING FRANCHISES OF 2023 BY ENTREPRENEUR

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovation Sells , the nation's largest presale renovation company, was recognized as one of Entrepreneur magazines 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises. In just 18 months, Renovation Sells has grown from one Chicago location to 35 locations nationwide, spanning 20 states. This exponential growth proves that no matter the market conditions, one thing is clear, move-in ready homes will always sell faster and for more.

Renovation Sells has found success through its ability to leverage the resources and support of a national brand, while offering the unmatched, hands-on customer service of a locally owned and operated business. With an in-house design team that specializes in market-specific, cosmetic renovations, the business model is optimized for fast, cost-efficient updates that help agents bring maximum value for their clients.

In a society where human connection is becoming an inconvenience for many businesses, both the real estate and construction industries continue to demand real people, and that is where Renovation Sells wins. With an initial investment of just $80 (and without VC backing), Renovation Sells has become a powerhouse through local ownership, giving real estate agents and their clients access to real people in their communities that they know and trust.

"Proptech is such a buzz word right now, but the truth is, no homeowner or real estate agent wants to communicate with their contractor on an app. They want to look them in the eye and shake their hand. That is the kind of service our local Renovation Sells owners deliver every day," says CEO Michael Valente.

The demand for trusted presale renovation partners is putting Renovation Sells on pace to 50+ locations by the end of 2023 and in communities everywhere by 2025.

Renovation Sells, the nation's fastest growing presale renovation company, is changing how real estate is sold by delivering updates that position homes to sell fast and for more. Expanding through franchising, Renovation Sells is becoming a community partner and household name to real estate agents across the country. With custom design that today's buyers demand, construction, and financing, Renovation Sells makes it simple for homeowners to unlock equity by getting their homes move-in ready without the high-end cost, effort, or timetable of typical renovations. On average, projects are completed in as little as three weeks at approximately $27,000. We are committed to providing agents and their home sellers with fast, beautiful, turnkey renovations carried out by someone they personally know and trust. To find out how to get your listings move-in ready and maximize your seller's equity, visit www.renovationsells.com . To see before & after photos of recent projects, follow @renovationsells on Instagram.

