Whirlpool Corp. achieves goal of Zero Waste to Landfill for manufacturing sites worldwide

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) today announced that it achieved Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWtL) Gold or Platinum status (self-certification) at its large manufacturing sites worldwide1, as part of the company's ambitious and long-standing commitment to sustainable operations.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Whirlpool Corporation first set its goal to reach Zero Waste to Landfill in 2012 and has continued to invest in plant efficiency and waste reduction—working closely with recyclers and sustainability vendors to find new, innovative ways to eliminate waste and contribute to the circular economy. This goal is aligned with the UL ECVP 2799 Zero Waste to Landfill standard, which requires at least 95 percent diversion from landfills.

"Sustainability is central to Whirlpool Corporation's culture. We are relentless in our efforts to improve the way we produce and manufacture our products to deliver on our social and environmental sustainability goals while not compromising product performance," said Marc Bitzer, CEO and chairman, Whirlpool Corporation. "Our Zero Waste to Landfill achievement is a significant milestone that underscores the commendable dedication and collective commitment from our team to drive meaningful change. We will continue to unite our sustainable practices with our corporate purpose to support our communities and grow our business."

Zero Waste to Landfill is part of Whirlpool Corporation's ongoing commitment to World Class Manufacturing ( WCM ), which sets the highest standards for manufacturing excellence and is the foundation for the company's sustainable manufacturing journey. The company continues to score higher along the WCM Environmental criteria and has led several key initiatives besides ZWtL, including in biodiversity, green buildings, renewable energy, and energy retrofits.

To achieve the Zero Waste to Landfill goal, Whirlpool Corporation has maintained an unwavering commitment to do the right thing for consumers and the planet while not compromising product performance. Recognizing its climate impact, in 2021 the company also announced a commitment to reach a net zero emissions target (scope 1 and 2) in its global plants and operations by 2030, spanning all direct (Scope 1) and power-related (Scope 2) emissions.

Several actions have already been implemented towards this goal:

The company has reduced its carbon footprint by accelerating energy-saving plant retrofits and entering two wind Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs) that will generate wind energy equivalent to 100% of Whirlpool Corp.'s U.S. manufacturing plant energy consumption.

$300 million sustainability bond in April of 2021 to finance social and environmental projects across the organization. The company also issued its inauguralin April of 2021 to finance social and environmental projects across the organization.

U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Climate Challenge which targets a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent within 10 years and collaborating with the DOE and other organizations to cut carbon and save energy. In February of 2022, Whirlpool Corporation joined thewhich targets a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent within 10 years and collaborating with the DOE and other organizations to cut carbon and save energy.

"For more than 50 years, Whirlpool Corporation has prioritized social and environmental sustainability to support its people, the communities where we live and operate, and the planet," said Sr. VP of Community Relations and Sustainability Pam Klyn. "This accomplishment is a testament to the meaningful work of our employees around the globe and we look forward to building on this momentum through our sustainability efforts in 2023 and beyond."

Zero Waste to Landfill goal reached for all large global manufacturing facilities owned by Whirlpool at December 31, 2022 with the exception of a new manufacturing facility in Argentina that opened Oct. 28, 2022 and the InSinkErator business which was acquired on Oct. 31, 2022 .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation