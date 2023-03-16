UCB to Present Eight Bimekizumab Abstracts at AAD 2023 with Results from Studies in Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, and Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Phase 3 data on investigational bimekizumab in the treatment of adults with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa to be presented as a late-breaking platform presentation

BRUSSELS and ATLANTA, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present eight bimekizumab abstracts across a range of IL-17 mediated diseases1,2 – moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) – at the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, U.S., March 17–21. The abstracts have been accepted as one late-breaking oral platform presentation and seven posters, including three with oral presentations. The platform presentation will share the first detailed data from the two Phase 3 studies, BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II, evaluating the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab compared with placebo in the treatment of adults with moderate to severe HS.3,4

"The Phase 3 results for hidradenitis suppurativa further demonstrate UCB's dedication to improving treatment options for patients with chronic diseases and reinforce our commitment to advancing dermatological care through cutting-edge science," said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Solutions and Head of U.S., UCB.

In the U.S., the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab have not been established for any indication and it is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Five of the eight abstracts at AAD 2023 will share data on bimekizumab in the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, including data evaluating bimekizumab in the treatment of nail psoriasis from the BE RADIANT Phase 3b trial. Two abstracts evaluating bimekizumab for the treatment of active PsA will also be presented.

The following is a guide to the UCB-sponsored abstracts at AAD 2023:

Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Bimekizumab in patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa: 48-week efficacy and safety from BE HEARD I & II, two phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled, multicenter studies.

Kimball AB, Zouboulis CC, Sayed C, et al.

Saturday, March 18 : 1:00–1:10 CT

Psoriasis

Bimekizumab maintenance of response and safety in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: Results from the open-label extension period (Weeks 48–144) of the BE RADIANT phase 3b trial.

Strober B, Puig L, Blauvelt A, et al.

# 43778

Sunday, March 19 : 1:00–1:05 CT

Bimekizumab versus secukinumab for the treatment of nail psoriasis in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: Results from the BE RADIANT phase 3b trial.

Eyerich K, Gottlieb AB, Piaserico S, et al.

# 43878

Sunday, March 19 : 1:30–1:35 CT

Bimekizumab safety and tolerability in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: Analysis of pooled data from up to three years of treatment in five phase 3/ 3b clinical trials.

Gordon KB, Gooderham M, Foley P, et al.

# 43758

Sunday, March 19 : 1:10–1:15 CT

Itching in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: The relationship between improvements in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index and patient-reported symptoms in the BE RADIANT phase 3b trial.

Augustin M, Langley RG, Warren RB, et al.

# 42664

Bimekizumab in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: Injection site reactions through two years of the BE RADIANT phase 3b trial and open-label extension with one-year comparison to secukinumab.

Soung J, Rosmarin D, López Ferrer A, et al.

# 43802

Psoriatic Arthritis

Bimekizumab improved efficacy measures in patients with active psoriatic arthritis and moderate or severe psoriasis: Pooled 16-week results from phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled studies BE OPTIMAL and BE COMPLETE.

Gottlieb AB, Asahina A, Merola JF, et al.

# 43024

Bimekizumab in bDMARD-naïve patients with psoriatic arthritis and skin involvement: Analysis of radiographic progression at Week 16 of BE OPTIMAL, a phase 3, multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, active reference study.

Merola JF, Asahina A, Gisondi P, et al.

# 43744

Notes to editors:

About bimekizumab

Bimekizumab is a humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that is designed to selectively inhibit both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F), two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes.5,6 In the U.S., the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab have not been established for any indication and it is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In August 2021, bimekizumab was first approved in the European Union (EU)/European Economic Area (EEA) and in Great Britain, for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.5,7 The label information may differ in other countries where approved. Please check local prescribing information.

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com), is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8,600 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of €5.5 billion in 2022. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCBUSA.

