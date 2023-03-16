PCF Insurance Services Appoints Brandon Gray to Vice President of Treasury

LEHI, Utah, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today the appointment of Brandon Gray to the newly created role of Vice President of Treasury.

"We are very pleased to welcome Brandon to the PCF team," said Felix Morgan, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of PCF Insurance. "Brandon brings vast and deep experience in the finance and treasury functions of large, national corporations to this new role at PCF. His knowledge about investment and financing will be instrumental in the planning and managing of the financial resources needed to continue our growth trajectory."

In this role, Gray leads investment strategies, treasury operations and financing activities; manages debt compliance; arranges funding to support business operations and M&A, as well as provide treasury-related acquisition due diligence and integration support; monitors and tests the treasury business continuity plan; and drives treasury compliance throughout the organization.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to apply my background and experience in capital markets, financial planning and modeling, investor relations and compliance to help drive PCF's financial strategy and ensure solid footing as we look to continue growing and expanding the business," said Gray. "It's a great company with a promising future, and I'm happy to be a part of the team."

Gray comes to PCF Insurance from Ancestry, where he served as Treasurer since May 2018. At Ancestry, he managed the company's capital market and financing strategy for $3 billion in secured and unsecured debt instruments. He also oversaw worldwide cash management and led the treasury, risk management and payment operations teams.

Prior to Ancestry, Gray held several ascending roles over 13 years at Huntsman Corporation, served as Senior Internal Auditor at Novell and spent three years as a Senior Auditor at PwC.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,100 employees across the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com.

