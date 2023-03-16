MERSEN INTRODUCES MDC SERIES DC DISTRIBUTION FUSES

Low and high overcurrent protection for DC Systems

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mersen, a global expert in electrical protection and control for electrical power systems announces its latest innovative product series, MDC DC distribution fuses.

With the evolution of DC distribution and new technologies on the horizon, Mersen's MDC DC Distribution fuses help customers achieve ultimate protection for today and tomorrow and let system integrators and OEM manufacturers easily select fuses for the protection of DC distribution in a variety of applications.

The MDC Series incorporates proven fuse technologies, providing optimal current limitation while achieving maximum performance. The MDC portfolio is designed to easily allow customers to choose fuses where coordination with other DC components is critical, eliminating unnecessary downtime.

Fuses in the MDC Series include:

MDC06A 600V DC/AC 10x38mm Auxiliary Fuse 600V DC/AC 10x38mm Auxiliary Fuse

MDC10A 1000VDC/750VAC 10x38mm Auxiliary Fuse 1000VDC/750VAC 10x38mm Auxiliary Fuse

MDC10M 1000VDC Main Fuse 1000VDC Main Fuse

MDC15A 1500VDC 10x85mm Auxiliary Fuse 1500VDC 10x85mm Auxiliary Fuse

Applications include but not limited to: DC cabling, DC bus, DC auxiliary circuits, electrical energy storage (EES), battery module protection, EV charging, critical power, and UPS protection.

Mersen MDC series fuses were developed in response to market need for DC fuses capable of opening safely at low and high fault currents. The MDC series provides unique performance characteristics allowing customers to safely protect their equipment and personnel.

For more information about the MDC series, visit our product pages. For more information about Mersen, visit ep.mersen.com.

ABOUT MERSEN

Mersen is a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials for high-tech industries, with over 135 years of experience, and more than 50 industrial sites and 16 R&D centers in 35 countries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a broad portfolio of products in electrical protection and control and offers solutions for power management applications. Mersen Electrical Power teams work with customers worldwide to design and to deliver customized solutions and key products into various key markets such as commercial, industrial, renewable energies, power electronics, and E-mobility. Mersen's mission is to make customers applications safer and more reliable. For more information, visit ep.mersen.com.

