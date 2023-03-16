Latin America's Omni MLS partners with Lone Wolf to provide a complete transaction suite as a member benefit

The partnership includes Transactions (zipForm Edition) and MLS-Connect, aimed to help standardize contracts throughout Latin America.

CAMBRIDGE, ON and DALLAS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Multiple Listing Service ("Omni MLS") is pleased to announce that it will provide Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition) ("Transactions") and MLS-Connect® from Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") as benefits to their over 4,000 members. Omni MLS members will now have access to a complete real estate transaction experience that features specific Omni MLS forms to help standardize contracts both within Omni MLS and throughout the region—potentially reaching nearly 1.2 million real estate professionals.

Transactions (zipForm Edition) is a robust transaction management system for brokerages that also serves as a real estate professional's digital mobile office. Transactions keeps everyone involved in a deal on task with pre-loaded forms, built-in eSignature, checklists, and audit trails for compliance. Plus, it features digital contract execution, expansive cloud document storage, and a corresponding mobile version for real estate pros to stay organized and ahead of the game, at any time and any place.

With MLS-Connect, real estate professionals can enter a listing ID and watch MLS information pull directly into their transactions, so they can fill out forms quickly and accurately while avoiding manual data entry. MLS-Connect directly connects with Transactions, so members can start a transaction, get documents signed, track progress, and access forms—whether they are in the office or on the go—all while providing a unified experience for their clients.

"We are happy to provide Omni MLS with transaction management software made to help all parties in real estate transactions get a complete, fair view of the market—and along every step of a transaction—so they can work more efficiently with each other," said Greg Robertson, General Manager of MLS at Lone Wolf.

Lone Wolf's mission is to simplify real estate for agents, brokers, and consumers, providing digital solutions across every step of the real estate process. Lone Wolf has partnered with associations across the U.S.--and now Latin America—to provide digital solutions to their members and help them keep up with the demands of consumers. This partnership with Omni MLS expands the reach to the Latin American real estate market by providing Transactions and MLS-Connect to the association's members, helping them process and manage all their transactions digitally and compliantly from start to finish in one place. Members can also toggle to a Spanish version of Transactions and MLS-Connect to ensure communication is clear across the entire process.

"As the newest and largest MLS in Latin America, our goal is to help our members work faster and easier, both with each other and with their clients," said Ross Buck, CEO of Omni MLS. "Lone Wolf Transactions and MLS-Connect will help to ensure standardization and compliance across all forms and transaction checkpoints. It's truly a balanced win for everyone involved—buyers, sellers, brokers, and agents."

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs, and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

About Omni MLS

With over 4,000 members, Omni Multiple Listing Service (Omni MLS) is Latin America's largest and most recognized subscriber-based multiple listing service, working to unite agents and brokers to create the largest listing database in the region's history. Omni MLS provides leading-edge digital tools aimed to increase their members' productivity and profitability while delivering excellent service to their clients.

