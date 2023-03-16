ENDOQUEST ROBOTICS AGREES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH PROXIMIE

EndoQuest chooses Proximie's easy-to-use, digital surgery platform to accelerate the global robotic deployment of its flexible Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System, the next major advance in minimally invasive surgery, reshaping how physicians perform operations.

HOUSTON and BOSTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EndoQuest™ Robotics, Inc. ("EndoQuest") developer of the world's first flexible endoluminal surgical robotic system and Proximie, the global health technology platform driving the digital transformation of surgery have announced a partnership to accelerate the deployment of EndoQuest's Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System.

The agreement will see EndoQuest seamlessly supported by Proximie, in its development and launch of the world's first flexible endoluminal robotic surgery system. EndoQuest's endoluminal technology will integrate easily with Proximie's best-in-class technology platform, to share live, visually detailed procedures or post-procedure recordings with physicians.

Robotics expertise and digital solutions are combining to promote best practice, thereby better equipping physicians and healthcare teams to work together to achieve the best possible outcomes.

EndoQuest's revolutionary technology is the next major advancement in minimally invasive surgery bringing even less invasive surgery to patients. It reshapes how physicians perform operations, potentially setting a new bar for patient outcomes, complication rates, recovery time, and cost of care.

Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, CEO and Founder of Proximie, said:

"Proximie is fast becoming the only choice for new and emerging robotic companies by easily integrating or deploying Proximie to accelerate their development and go-to-market strategies. I am delighted Kurt and his team at EndoQuest have added Proximie to their exciting venture and look forward to supporting them as they deploy into the market. The EndoQuest team is pioneering, innovative, and at the forefront of robotics. We are thrilled to partner with them, to make their development as easy as possible, and to take another step into the future of surgery."

Kurt Azarbarzin, CEO of EndoQuest, commented:

"Proximie is the only platform on the market that captures every corner of the OR, combining best-in-class, high-quality, real-time telepresence with a media management editing suite and unique data insights of what is happening in the OR. We are delighted to have a partner who shares our values and our mission of helping enhance the quality of patient care, patient safety, and productivity in operating rooms around the world."

EndoQuest is developing an advanced flexible robotic platform and establishing a new paradigm that enables scar-free surgery. The EndoQuest Endoluminal System (ELS) eliminates the need for external skin incisions or the need to cut through healthy tissue to treat diseased tissue, truly enabling minimally invasive surgery to become even less invasive.

Proximie is a secure software platform enhancing and speeding up the adoption of new technologies and delivers three solutions. The first is virtual telepresence, enabling surgeons and clinical representatives to virtually scrub-in to any operating theatre. The second is a content management system, effectively creating a digital operating room by recording, editing, sharing, and archiving every single procedure. Healthcare teams can capture every moment and garner learnings otherwise lost, thereby enhancing training, research and review, and data collection.

The final solution is the ability to leverage joined-up data from every single surgery. Proximie can provide data insights and analytics to robotic companies to better understand the use of their technology, push software upgrades, and enable companies to better understand the utilization of their systems.

About Proximie

Proximie is a global health technology platform focused on digitizing operating and diagnostic rooms. Proximie's mission is to deliver a connected surgical platform to help provide quality surgical care around the globe. Every Proximie procedure can be recorded, analyzed and leveraged for future use to help develop best practice of care. By connecting operating rooms globally, Proximie is facilitating a rich, insightful data set which naturally feeds best practices into the entire healthcare ecosystem.

Founded by Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram FRCS (Plast), BEM, Proximie has now conducted tens of thousands of surgical procedures and been deployed in over 500 hospitals across 100 countries on five continents. Proximie has contracts with over 40 major medical device companies with access to 90% of operating rooms and diagnostic suites in the U.K., U.S., and E.U., and has been published in over 20 medical journals.

For more information, please visit www.proximie.com or follow @Proximie on Twitter.

About EndoQuest

EndoQuest Robotics, Inc., is developing the Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System, the world's first flexible endoluminal robotic surgical system, to provide therapeutic endoscopists and surgeons the ability to perform upper and lower gastrointestinal surgery less-invasively through a trans-oral or trans-anal approach.

EndoQuest's robotic platform combines the flexibility of endoscopy that can navigate the curvature of patients' anatomies with instrumentation that allows the physician to use a conventional two-handed surgical technique.

The EndoQuest ELS System will have further potential applications in a range of minimally invasive surgeries including appendectomy and cholecystectomy that can be performed with no external incisions.

For additional information, visit www.endoquestrobotics.com

EndoQuest's ELS System is under development, has not been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not for commercial sale in the United States.

