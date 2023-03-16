eHealth, Inc. to Host Investor & Analyst Day

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that it will host an Investor & Analyst Day in New York City on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The event will include presentations by company executives focusing on eHealth's strategic direction, operational progress, and financial outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible to the general public at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET on May 18 from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: http://ir.ehealthinsurance.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the presentation and will also be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

In-person attendance at the Investor Day requires advance registration. Please email investors@ehealth.com for further information.

About eHealth, Inc.

For more than 25 years, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) has served American consumers with innovative technology and licensed agent support to help them find health insurance solutions that fit their personal needs. Through its proprietary health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com, eHealth has connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable coverage. eHealth offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D, individual, family, small business, and ancillary plans from approximately 200 health insurance companies nationwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

