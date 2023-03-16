Denver Sheriff Department Partners with Securus Technologies to Provide Vital Tablet Technology for People in Custody

Tablets provide critical communications channels, rehabilitative resources and education so people in custody can prepare for a successful reentry back to the community

DENVER, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Denver Sheriff Department announced people in custody at the Denver County Jail and Downtown Detention Center facilities will be provided JP6S Securus Unity tablets to support rehabilitative efforts, thanks to a new partnership with Securus Technologies. This is an example of the Denver Sheriff Department's commitment to helping individuals prepare for reentry back to the community where they can be successful. People in custody can access reentry and educational content for free on the tablets in addition to the purchased content.

The JP6S Securus Unity tablets provide individuals in our custody with access to e-messaging and outbound phone calls to empower continued connections with family and friends and help parents nurture relationships with their children. Free applications on the devices include educational and rehabilitative content, Law Library, mental health resources, faith-based programming, podcasts and other tools that support successful reentry preparation. They can also purchase premium media such as music, games, movies and TV shows.

"Technology is rapidly evolving, which is why it's important that we provide individuals in our care with the digital tools they need to succeed both inside and outside of our facilities," said Denver Sheriff, Elias Diggins. "Securus tablets are practical for a jail environment, offering a range of applications through a touchscreen, secure user-friendly experience. Ninety-seven percent of the people who come into our custody are returning back to the community. It is vital that we all support efforts to make successful reentry a promising reality."

The mission of the Denver Sheriff Department is to provide a safe and secure environment for individuals in custody and staff. As a compliment to that pledge, the Securus JP6S Unity tablets are uniquely designed for jail facilities, equipped with security features to support safety. For example, the tablets operate over a closed, secure infrastructure so they can only use approved applications on the device. The internet and social media sites are not accessible.

"Our tablet technology modernizes correctional environments by providing access to supportive applications and communication channels that keep loved ones connected," said Jim Ciampaglio, Vice President of Sales for Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company. "The Denver Sheriff Department's commitment to the individuals in their custody and the Denver community is undeniable, and further demonstrated by adopting this tablet program. We are proud to work together on a technology-driven initiative that will drive better outcomes."

