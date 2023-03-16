Brighton Health Plan Solutions Michelle Zettergren to Speak at 2023 ACHE Congress on Healthcare Leadership

Zettergren will discuss benefits and strategies for direct contracting

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Health Plan Solutions Michelle Zettergren will be a featured presenter at the American College of Healthcare Executives 2023 Congress on Healthcare Leadership, March 20-23 in Chicago. Zettergren will discuss the financial benefits and operational strategies for developing a direct contracting program along with co-presenter Lisa Janis, assistant vice president and lead, Network Management at Northwell Direct. The session, How and Why Health Systems Can Build Successful Direct Contracting Partnerships, is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, from 2-3 p.m.

With healthcare costs rising every year, an increasing number of employers are looking to establish direct contracting relationships with health systems to lower their healthcare spending and get more value for their healthcare dollars. In fact, nearly a quarter (24%) of all employer healthcare purchasers are considering contracting directly with integrated health systems, according to the Business Group on Health.

Brighton Health Plan Solutions leverages over 30+ years of third-party administration experience to support health systems that want to use their world-class physicians and facilities to by-pass traditional insurance and deliver a high standard of care directly to employer groups.

"I look forward to sharing insights from real-world examples of how direct contracting programs can yield high-quality patient care while improving value with ACHE Congress attendees," said Zettergren, chief sales and marketing officer at Brighton Health Plan Solutions. "Direct contracting adoption rates have increased over 266% in the past two years alone, and Brighton is at the forefront of this emerging benefits strategy."

At Congress, Zettergren and Janis will outline the operational and financial benefits of direct contracting arrangements, including the impact of dedicated patient volumes that better enable health systems to deliver on quality metrics to earn performance-based reimbursement. Additionally, they will walk through the business and administrative processes health systems require to establish and deliver on direct contracts, providing the audience with a roadmap of next steps for embarking on their own successful direct contracting strategies.

More than 4,000 healthcare leaders are attending the ACHE Congress in Chicago.

