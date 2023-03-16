ARLO SURPASSES 2 MILLION PAID SUBSCRIBERS

Achievement Speaks to Ongoing Innovation and Dedication to User Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced it has surpassed 2 million total paid subscribers. The success speaks to the brand's ongoing innovation and robust ecosystem of award-winning hardware, software, and services. From comprehensive and customizable smart notifications to 24/7 Emergency Response and Professional Monitoring, Arlo makes it simple for users to protect their everything with the utmost peace of mind.

"After adding 189,000 paid accounts in Q4 2022, Arlo continued to acquire new subscribers in Q1, reaching 2 million total subscribers and doubling our paid accounts in just five quarters," said Matt McRae, CEO of Arlo. "Additionally, new products like the Arlo Home Security System backed by Professional Monitoring and Arlo Safe will add to our pace of subscriber acquisition in 2023. This continued success illustrates the value we provide to customers as we help them stay protected both at home and on the go."

Features of Arlo Secure subscriptions include:

Advanced Object Detection – Arlo processes and filters 50 million events each day using proprietary computer vision and advanced artificial intelligence to recognize people, packages, vehicles, and animals which adds key context to notifications and reduces unwanted alerts.

Smart Interactive Notifications – Users can take quicker action by responding to rich notifications or viewing an animated preview of a notification video through the lock screen on their smartphone or other smart device.

Smart Activity Zones – Users can reduce unwanted notifications by highlighting specific areas on their property where they want motion to be detected.

4K Cloud-based Video Recording – View 30 days of motion event recordings with up to 4K resolution stored remotely and securely on Arlo's SmartCloud platform for ultimate peace of mind.

24/7 Emergency Response with Direct Dispatch (Secure Plus) – One touch dispatch of fire, police, or medical first responders directly from Arlo's mobile application in the event of an emergency. Arlo's Emergency Response team can also provide critical location information to responders en route to better prepare them, such as gate codes, medical conditions of family members, and pet details.

24/7 Professional Monitoring (Arlo Safe & Secure Pro) – Professional monitoring for Arlo's Security System provided around the clock by award winning, 5 diamond, and UL listed call centers that provide full emergency support.

Priority Care & Support – Subscribers get priority technical support through the in-app Help Center with omni-channel access to phone, chat, community and self-help articles.

Features of Arlo Safe subscriptions include:

Personal Safety Response – One touch access to real time emergency help via the Arlo Safe application or Arlo Safe button accessory.

24/7 Emergency Response with Direct Dispatch – One touch dispatch of fire, police, or medical first responders directly from Arlo's mobile application in the event of an emergency. Arlo's Emergency Response team can also provide critical location information to responders en route to better prepare them, such as gate codes, medical conditions of family members, and pet details.

Crash Detection & Response – Advanced impact detection expedites emergency response in the event of a vehicle accident by sharing appropriate location and medical information with first responders.

Family Safety (Family Plan) – Never miss a moment with the ability to know where opt-in family members have been, see their current location, or send help directly to them in an emergency.

Arlo Secure subscription plans currently start at $12.99 per month to support unlimited home security devices with up to 4K video recordings. For those who want even greater peace of mind, Arlo Secure Plus grants access to the potentially lifesaving 24/7 Emergency Response feature for $17.99 per month. Arlo Safe monthly subscription plans start at $4.99 for individuals, $9.99 for families, or the all-new Safe and Secure Pro plan, providing the best value for complete security at home and on the go for $24.99 per month.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, software and services, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, a floodlight, the Arlo App and Arlo Secure, an AI-based subscription service designed to maximize security through personalized notifications and emergency services for quicker help during a crisis.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

