Alviere CEO Yuval Brisker To Share Insights On Embedded Finance At Fintech Meetup 2023 in Las Vegas

Co-Founder and CEO of the leading global embedded finance technology platform will join a panel of expert executives for a deep dive into how brands can build deeper customer relationships by delivering financial services.

DENVER, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alviere, the leading embedded finance platform enabling any organization to offer financial solutions to customers, employees, and partners, today announced that CEO and co-founder Yuval Brisker will join a panel of industry leaders at next week's Fintech Meetup in Las Vegas. The panel discussion "Putting Brands First with Embedded Finance" will be held on Monday, March 20 at 9:15 am at the Aria, Las Vegas, and Yuval Brisker will share his perspectives on the significant opportunities embedded finance provides in today's business landscape.

Alviere CEO Yuval Brisker to share insights on "Putting Brands First with Embedded Finance" panel at Fintech Meetup.

Joining Yuval Brisker onstage will be a panel of innovators who will discuss how established customer-facing brands can deepen relationships and grow revenue with embedded finance solutions. Participants include:

Jeff Tijssen , Expert Partner, Global Head of FinTech, Bain and Company , Expert Partner, Global Head of FinTech,

Jennifer Glaspie Lundstrom , CEO, Tandym , CEO,

Rob Schimek , Group CEO, bolttech , Group CEO,

"It has never been a better time to increase business opportunities by embedding financial products and services to offer to customers while streamlining financial processes and tools. Especially in this demanding economic time, enterprises can increase revenue, while enhancing customer engagement by launching new embedded finance initiatives," said Yuval Brisker. "I look forward to the discussion at Fintech Meetup and to sharing the Alviere view on the value embedded finance can provide, and how every organization can benefit greatly from including it in its near-term roadmap."

About Alviere

Alviere's embedded finance platform allows any organization to seamlessly integrate financial products and services into their existing offerings. Alviere's platform offers an extensive range of customizable, branded financial products and services, including bank accounts, cards, payment options, global money transfers, and crypto services. As a regulated financial institution with licenses in both the U.S. and Canada, Alviere prioritizes compliance, security, and fraud prevention. To find out how Alviere can power the financial needs and aspirations of your customers, visit us at alviere.com.

