39 Years of Mobile Health: How One Company Revolutionized Employee Medical Screening

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health has been at the forefront of employee medical screening for almost four decades. What began as one van traveling to home care agencies for on-site exams in New York City has grown into 6,500 clinics and on-site teams nationwide. By prioritizing the needs and requirements of their clients above all else, the company has created a world where occupational health is not an obstacle but an open door to growth.

Comprehensive Services for One-Stop Employee Medical Screening

Mobile Health's comprehensive exam offering ensures that clients don't have to turn to multiple providers to reach one goal. From vaccinations to drug testing, employee physicals, tuberculosis testing, and more. Mobile Health creates packages tailored to each client's specific regulations and hiring requirements. With in-house experts for every industry, the company allows employers to focus on what matters most: running their businesses.

"For us, occupational health is more than a checklist. We've created a one-stop solution where employers get what they really need ─ peace of mind," said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health CEO. "Peace of mind that their employees are safe and healthy and that their business is fully protected."

Coast-to-Coast Delivery of On-Site Employee Medical Screening

Mobile Health was the first company to offer coast-to-coast on-site delivery of employee medical exams. Every exam employees need for the job can happen right where the job gets done ─ giving businesses more time back in their day. From parking lots to breakrooms, Mobile Health can go wherever clients need them to ensure their employees are protected.

When on-site services aren't the right fit, Mobile Health's 6,500 nationwide clinics have employers covered. The company has next-day exam availability, making it the go-to solution for employers who need fast, reliable occupational health services.

Mobilizing for the Community During the Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mobile Health deployed its core services to help those in need. They mobilized respirator fit testing for healthcare workers, launched new programs for higher education protection, and distributed vaccines through their mobile units to underserved communities across the United States. Mobile Health committed their time and resources to fill the gap in healthcare, not only for their clients but for all communities in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile Health continues to be the leading provider of employee medical exams and occupational health, making compliance with OSHA, DOH, and other industry regulations something that employers want to do, not just have to do. Learn more about Mobile Health's commitment to putting the client first at mobilehealth.com.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 39 years of clinical excellence. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance. Mobile Health enables businesses to consolidate to one provider for OSHA/DOH compliance and for building a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

