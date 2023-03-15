White Castle Reveals "Slider 6" Collection of Shareable Recipes, Perfect for Basketball Fans Enjoying the Madness

Delicious and easy recipes — made with White Castle Sliders sold in frozen food aisles nationwide and from the Castle — assist fans looking to be an MVC, Most Valuable Craver, this March

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain and the first to offer its food in grocery stores for preparation at home, and home of The Original Slider®, is rolling out the new "Slider 6" recipe bracket to help basketball fans enjoy this month's madness. The simplicity of making them, and the cheers that will come after they are devoured makes the Slider 6 a slam-dunk!

With March being Frozen Food month, it's fitting that fans can enjoy the action on the court as they snack on their favorite, perfectly shareable White Castle Sliders. The Slider 6 recipes, easily prepared using the six count sliders found in freezer aisles nationwide or from the Castle, highlight sweet and elite dishes ideal for an individual, family or large gatherings binging games this weekend and beyond.

"While fans are concerned about filling out their brackets in March, our goal is to fill the appetites of Cravers with quick, quality meals in Castles and homes across the country," said Jamie Ricardson, vice president at White Castle. "A recipe from our Castle to your plate is a great gameplan to avoid being upset this March."

The Slider 6 recipes offer tastes that satisfy every crave and can be found wherever you purchase Sliders, including: The Original Sliders, Classic Cheese Sliders, Jalapeño Cheese Sliders and Chicken Breast Sliders.

The Original and Cheese Sliders available in retail feature the same 100% beef and quality ingredients as their counterparts sold in restaurants. A recent taste test found the Crave-ability of both Sliders identical.

Without further delay let's introduce the Slider 6!

White Castle Chicken Breast Sliders dominate this recipe. Works in tandem with either your favorite homemade or store-bought coleslaw. Can bring the heat if wanted but can be mild if needed.

Regional favorite looking to make a deep run. Features Original Sliders or Jalapeno Cheese Sliders for those who like a kick. Outside presence comes from a can of Cincinnati-style chili.

All about the fundamentals. Poached eggs and Classic Cheese Sliders team up with Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce to tip off your mid-morning meal on a good note.

Perennial powerhouse ready to hang another banner. Hard to find any weakness on a team composed of Jalapeno Cheese Sliders, cheese and salsa on the starting lineup. Meanwhile, tortilla chips and refried beans come off the bench.

Teamwork makes the dream work. Combine your favorite Bloody Mary recipe with this conglomeration of Original Sliders, hard-boiled egg, olives, cherry tomatoes, cheese cubes, bacon strips, breakfast sausage links, mini waffles and pickles.

Perfect mix of young and old. The youthfulness of mac and cheese gets the spotlight. But it's the veteran presence of Classic Cheese Sliders that carry this team to success.

"You don't have to jump through hoops to perfect these Slider 6 recipes," said Richardson. "Just follow a few simple steps and you'll be ready for your one shining moment!"

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

