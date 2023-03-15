Northwestern Mutual Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers

MILWAUKEE, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial services company, announced today that it was selected by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers. This honor – the latest in a series of awards and accolades recognizing Northwestern Mutual's exceptional culture and workplace – was based on a national survey of employees who rated companies on salary, development potential, image and other key factors.

"Northwestern Mutual takes great pride in providing a world-class employee experience," said John Schlifske , chairman, president and CEO, Northwestern Mutual. "This latest distinction from Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers validates our unwavering commitment to creating a culture and workplace that's second to none for all our employees who are enabling our mission to help people build financial security."

Northwestern Mutual, which ranked 143 out of 500 companies on Forbes' list, is committed to providing an inspiring, inclusive work environment. The company has eight award-winning employee resource groups (ERGs), multi-year strategies focused on inclusion such as its Women's Initiative and Sustained Action for Racial Equity task force, and recently announced a $500 million investment in its headquarters campus to expand its best-in-class workplace. The plans further the goal of creating an unparalleled campus experience, fostering connection and collaboration among employees and retaining the next generation of talent.

"There is no better endorsement than for our employees to recommend us as a great place to work," said Don Robertson , executive vice president, chief human resources officer. "We continue to prioritize the needs of employees, invest in an exceptional workplace, and build a culture that's inclusive and inspiring so that our talent can thrive."

Northwestern Mutual has also been recognized with numerous workplace awards – including several that exemplify the company's extensive and ongoing efforts to foster greater diversity, equity and inclusion – such as:

Four consecutive perfect scores on the Disability Equality Index (2019-2022)

Eight consecutive perfect scores on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (2015-2022)

2022 National Business Inclusion Consortium Top 50 Best-of-the-Best Corporations for Inclusion

Military Friendly Award (2021-2022)

Top 50 Company for Multicultural Women in Leadership (2021)

Seramount's Best Companies for Dads (2021)

Seven ERGs ranked in the Top 25 nationally by the Association of ERGs & Councils (2021)

Diversity Best Practices Top 100 Companies for Diversity (2020)

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $558 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

