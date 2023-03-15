HOKA Announces Launch of the Rocket X 2: All-New and Completely Redefined

The innovative brand's pinnacle race day offering is completely reimagined from the ground up, incorporating new geometries, upper, and foam.

GOLETA, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), is proud to announce the launch of the all new Rocket X 2, the brand's most pinnacle performance road racing shoe created to date. The Rocket X 2 is engineered for the most competitive, discerning athletes on the road, and was designed specifically with feedback and insights from HOKA's roster of elite road runners and triathletes. The Rocket X 2 brings bold new geometries and compounds to life, now available on HOKA.com and at retailers nationwide. https://www.hoka.com/en/us/

The Road, Remastered

The Rocket X 2 was created for elite and long distance runners. Featuring an increased stack height and a series of cutting-edge innovations, HOKA has spent the past several years completely reimagining this race-day favorite to create a best-in-class racing product within the hyper-competitive running space.

The advancement of plate technology, geometry, and foam compounds has risen to a previously untapped level in the Rocket X 2. Innovations include a dual density PEBA midsole foam and a spoon-shaped, offset carbon fiber plate with an early stage MetaRocker™; meticulously shaped to enhance propulsion. This remastered carbon plate nestled between the brand-new, ultra-responsive PEBA foam, exhibits a higher rebound performance than the foams used on previous HOKA models in testing. The ProFlyX™ two-part midsole construction pairs a soft top layer of foam with a responsive bottom layer of foam to deliver an energetic, inherently stable ride for revolutionary product technology. Zonal rubber placements on the outsole were added on high-traction areas for maximum durability and increased weight savings.

The all-new upper employs a technical synthetic mesh for a lightweight and breathable foot-hugging fit, with a dual-sided tongue gusset and internal midfoot cage for race-ready lockdown. Weighing 6.7 oz for a Women's size 8 and 8.3 oz for a Men's size 10, with a 40 mm stack height and 5mm drop, the Rocket X 2 is World Athletics approved.

A Faster Future

"The Rocket X 2 exemplifies HOKA's commitment to pushing the boundaries of our sport and further serves our mission of providing our elite athletes with the most pinnacle racing products as they chase race records and personal bests," said Colin Ingram, Vice President of Product at HOKA. "Our team was hyper-focused on innovating every aspect of this shoe through design, construction, and testing to present the highest performing road racing product in the HOKA line."

The Rocket X 2 has a string of impressive results for HOKA elite athletes in a variety of road distances and will continue to make its mark in future races. Notable results include HOKA NAZ Elite member Futsum Zienasellassie wearing the Rocket X 2 and winning the USATF Marathon Championships, racing 2:11:01 in his debut for the distance. Fellow HOKA NAZ Elite teammate and Olympian Aliphine Tuliamuk was the top American finisher at the 2022 NYC Marathon with a time of 2:26:18. HOKA NAZ teammate Steph Bruce won first place at the USA 10K Road Champs, and HOKA athlete and Olympian Hillary Bor also placed first at the USA 10-mile Road Champs. Irish, long distance runner, Caitriona Jennings placed first in the IUA European Championships 50K.

The Rocket X 2 is available for purchase today at HOKA.com and at authorized HOKA dealers worldwide. MSRP $250

About HOKA®

HOKA® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #FlyHumanFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has about 50-years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

