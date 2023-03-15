Before You Probiotic, Prebiotic: Solaray Introduces Innovative Prebiotic Blends For Comprehensive Digestive Support

The non-bloating prebiotic powders build on Solaray's existing best-selling Mycrobiome™ line, which now offers complete gut support in two simple steps*

SALT LAKE CITY, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solaray, one of the original pioneers in supplement health and wellness, is excited to announce the launch of the newest addition to their science-backed Mycrobiome product line: Mycrobiome Prebiotic Powder — in citrus and unflavored. These innovative prebiotic blends with resistant starch are formulated to support digestive wellness, butyric acid production, and a healthy gut barrier.* With digestive health a trending topic in wellness, consumers are looking for ways to properly care for their gut more than ever. And though not as often discussed as probiotics, prebiotics are vitally important for gut health.* These non-digestible compounds act as a source of food for probiotics, helping the beneficial bacteria thrive, and are also involved in the production of butyric acid, which plays a role in strengthening the intestinal lining.†

Solaray Mycrobiome Prebiotic Powder (PRNewswire)

Designed to be taken as part of a comprehensive gut health routine alongside a Solaray probiotic, both prebiotic powders offer targeted support for overall digestive wellness, a healthy gut barrier, colon health, and butyric acid production.* The high-quality, efficacious options include a bright, delicious citrus-flavored powder sweetened with organic monk fruit and an enjoyable unflavored powder, both without added sugars. They are non-gritty and dissolve quickly in water or any beverage, making it easy to feed your probiotics and nourish your gut.* Each formula is vegan, gluten-free, made without soy, keto-friendly, and lab verified, featuring a unique blend of prebiotics with resistant starch — and no inulin or FOS.

Formulated with clinically backed ingredients, the citrus and unflavored formulas are both crafted with MyceliaGI®, a proprietary blend of organic Reishi, Maitake, and Oyster mushrooms shown to increase butyric acid levels, along with clinically studied MICROBIOMEX® and Potatodaat®.*‡ The unflavored formula includes STARMERIC® Turmeric, FIBRISS™ Baobab, and fermented Ginger for additional support.‡ Solaray's special prebiotic blends include resistant starch, flavonoids, and polyphenols, and are expertly crafted to be non-bloating and gentle on the stomach; they are designed as low-FODMAP products.*

"You probably already know about — and likely take — probiotics. And if you ask us, a good probiotic is as important to a good daily supplement routine as a multivitamin. Now, you can do even more to support your digestive wellness with our Mycrobiome Prebiotic Powder," said Max Willis, Chief Innovation & Science Officer at Solaray. "We believe Solaray probiotics with our advanced Enteric Shield® protection are the best in the industry, as the technology ensures the beneficial cultures arrive safely and alive, where the body needs them. With the addition of these innovative prebiotics to the family, now we offer a comprehensive digestive care lineup that people can truly count on as part of a more complete microbiome care solution. It's all part of our mission to help everyone, everywhere Live Brighter and embrace the moments that matter most."

With the launch of Solaray's Mycrobiome Prebiotic Powder, the brand continues to support people at every stage of their wellness journey — from every background and walk of life — in realizing their healthiest selves and creating the freedom to do what they love with the ones they love.

Solaray Mycrobiome Prebiotic Powders can be found online at Solaray.com or Amazon.com and are available locally at health food stores.

About Solaray

Since 1973, Solaray has scoured the globe for the highest-quality ingredients, connecting you with the most efficacious supplements that help you Live Brighter and embrace the moments that matter most. We pride ourselves on a 50-year legacy of award-winning innovation and industry-leading quality that continues today. We offer more than 700 science-backed, cutting-edge products — nearly every vitamin, mineral, and herb under the sun — each rigorously quality tested for identity, purity, and potency in our state-of-the-art cGMP and ISO 17025:2017 Certified lab in Ogden, Utah. Solaray was built upon the belief that nature is the source of wellness, and our outlook hasn't changed. To help protect the planet that cares for us, we are committed to sustainability in all we do. For more information and to purchase products, please visit Solaray online at Solaray.com , or on Facebook and Instagram .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

†As part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

‡Potatodaat® is a registered trademark of Lodaat, LLC; MICROBIOMEX® trademark is property of BioActor, B.V.; MyceliaGI® is a trademark of Aloha Medicinals; FIBRISS™ is a trademark under exclusive global distribution by Compound Solutions, Inc.; STARMERIC® is a registered trademark of Sabinsa Corporation, USA.

Solaray Mycrobiome Prebiotic Powder (PRNewswire)

Solaray Mycrobiome Prebiotic Powder (PRNewswire)

Solaray logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solaray