Alpha Motor Corporation Announces Distribution Partnership with Peicher Automotive

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) and Peicher Automotive have entered into a non-exclusive letter of intent (LOI) to underline a mutually beneficial business relationship between the two companies, pursuant to which Peicher Automotive intends to distribute Alpha Motor Corporation's electric vehicles and products in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (collectively, the DACH region).

"This business relationship is a great way forward for both companies. Alpha Motor Corporation`s vehicles are a real enrichment for the whole automotive industry by combining classic styling lines with future technology and modern design elements. We are very happy and proud to partner up with Alpha Motors and therefore be able to bring those great vehicles and products onto European roads in the DACH region," said Anton Peicher, Owner & CEO of Peicher Automotive.

About Peicher Automotive

Peicher Automotive is an Austrian company strategically located in the Austrian automotive region. As a partner of renowned automotive OEMs, it offers a wide range of services including (i) import of U.S. pick-up trucks and muscle cars from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe, (ii) testing and homologation for import into Austria and European Union, (iii) customization of a wide range of vehicles, sales, repair and provision of creative services and solutions for such vehicles, with a detailed know-how based on years of experience. Peicher Automotive plans to provide regional support to Alpha Motor Corporation as a distributor, sales partner, and service station for the related commercial, aftermarket and logistics matters.

Bringing Alpha to European Roads

"We anticipate an increasing demand from the DACH region and an alliance with Peicher Automotive will enable us to expand our global reach in an organized and scalable manner," said Jada Lee, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alpha Motor Corporation.

The envisaged cooperative framework will allow Alpha Motor Corporation to continue its focus on working towards mass commercialization of its electric vehicles, with the assistance and support from an experienced full-service partner such as Peicher Automotive.

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

Alpha Motor Corporation is most recently scheduled to exhibit its Wolf and Wolf Plus electric trucks at the upcoming Seoul Mobility Show starting March 30, 2023.

