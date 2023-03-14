XT.COM Wins "Best Crypto Platform 2023" Award at Crypto Expo Dubai 2023

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, has been awarded the "Best Crypto Platform 2023" award at the Crypto Expo Dubai 2023 event.

Being one of the few exchanges that seek to provide users the fastest centralized exchange opportunities, XT.COM has been providing its users speedy trading access to the newest and trending tokens available while lowering the barrier-to-entry requirements for smaller web3 projects unable to overcome the unreasonable listing criterias of other exchanges.

Crypto Expo Dubai 2023, organized by Hqmena, has brought together top investors and leaders in the cryptocurrency industry to network and discover new business possibilities while providing a unique opportunity for cryptocurrency businesses to learn about the industry, cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and web3 businesses. The Crypto Expo Dubai 2023 event provided a unique opportunity for cryptocurrency businesses to learn about the industry, altcoins, blockchain, and consensus. The event also offered top-notch educational resources and networking possibilities to help businesses in the cryptocurrency industry grow and succeed.

XT.COM Adjusts its Marketing Plan

During the cryptocurrency conference in Dubai, the XT.COM team effectively displayed the range of cryptocurrency services offered by the quickly expanding exchange and described their approach to achieving widespread acceptance.

The reps made the most of the rare opportunity to network with the top experts in the cryptocurrency industry and acquired fascinating new insights on how to improve their marketing approach. In-person meetings were also held where they discussed strategies to expand their business potential in the cryptocurrency sector with executives from a number of different crypto firms. The XT.COM team honored its devoted fans and supporters by dedicating the "Best Crypto Platform 2023" award to them.

A Word from the Top

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , gave a speech at the Expo on March 8th, highlighting the importance of the role that communities play in the web3 industry. "We are thrilled to receive the 'Best Crypto Platform 2023' award at the Crypto Expo Dubai 2023 event," said Albin. "This award is a testament to our commitment to providing a secure and trusted trading experience for our users, as well as our dedication to fostering a strong sense of community among our users. We are proud to be recognized as one of the top cryptocurrency platforms in the industry and will continue to work hard to maintain this status."

Receiving this award has solidified XT.COM's position as a leading cryptocurrency platform and community in the industry. The team looks forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions and services to its large user base and expanding its reach in the industry.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM cryptocurrency exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is Crypto Futures Trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

