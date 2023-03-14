WINDSOR COMMUNITIES NAMED #1 IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION BY KINGSLEY FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Prestigious National Customer Satisfaction Benchmarking Organization Recognizes Windsor for Outperforming Resident Satisfaction Scores

ATLANTA, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor Communities has once again received the highly-coveted Kingsley Excellence Award and been recognized as the #1 property management company in Overall Customer Satisfaction for the second consecutive year.

Windsor was able to achieve the ranking with 110 out of 140 communities outperforming The Kingsley Index™, the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry, in Overall Customer Satisfaction and Maintenance Satisfaction. Windsor Communities also earned first place in Kingsley's Tier 1 Elite 5 Ranking, which awards the top-performing multifamily companies with a portfolio of over 30,000 units for outstanding customer service.

"Receiving this prestigious national recognition is a direct reflection of our talented associates and their dedication to exceeding our customers' needs," says Tom Sloan, President at Windsor Communities. "Our teams work tirelessly to ensure that residents feel known and appreciated, providing services and amenities that meet their evolving needs and make their lives better. We are so proud to be recognized by our residents and by Kingsley for our commitment to creating communities where people feel genuinely cared for."

"We congratulate Windsor Communities on their top placement in the Kingsley Excellence Elite 5," states Kendall Pretzer, Chief Executive Officer at Grace Hill. "Having participated in our survey for 11 years, they've been able to expand their portfolio while finding innovative ways of improving their customer experience – making this achievement all the more notable."

Windsor Communities is the in-house property management company of GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes. With over 1,200 associates throughout the United States, Windsor manages over 140 communities in 30 different markets. To learn more, visit www.windsorcommunities.com.

The Kingsley ranking is based on customer service data from January 2022 – December 2022. Windsor Communities pays a service fee to Kingsley for its ongoing survey program.

About GID/Windsor Communities:

GID is a leading real estate investment and management firm that operates a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use developments across the United States. With over 60 years of experience across multiple asset classes, GID is an established real estate private equity investor and fiduciary supported by an integrated operating platform that has acquired over 51,000 multifamily units and over 23M square feet of industrial and commercial space. The company also launched a credit platform that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers.

With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID operates a premier portfolio of existing and under-development properties valued at over $28.76 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Learn more about GID at www.gid.com .

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled talent performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk, and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise, and outstanding customer support. Today, Grace Hill represents more than 2300 companies for their talent performance solutions. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn.



Methodology for KingsleySurveys

All Grace Hill KingsleySurveys clients can be eligible for the award and are not solicited to participate. To earn the award, a property's resident satisfaction must exceed the Kingsley Index, which is the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry and represents over 6 million prospects and residents surveyed annually.

