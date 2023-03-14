Useful Sensors Selects OKdo as its Global Single Board Computer Solutions Partner

Useful Sensors and OKdo make machine learning easy, secure and accessible to global customers, resellers and distributor partners.

Partnership brings small, low-cost machine learning hardware modules to the mass market, providing capabilities such as presence detection, hand gesture recognition, and voice interface.

LONDON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKdo , part of RS Group , today announced a global manufacturing and distribution partnership with Useful Sensors. Silicon Valley guru, Pete Warden and CTO Manjunath Kudlur, who were both founding members of Google's TensorFlow open-source machine learning framework, started the company a year ago to accelerate AI capabilities in sensors.

Sensors are deemed as devices that are used to measure, detect and respond to changes in the environment. There are various types of sensors that serve different purposes. Some of the most effective sensors include temperature, pressure, proximity, humidity, and motion detection.

Useful Sensors' person sensor technology is an industry-leading, coin-sized module with a camera on the front and a microcontroller on the back that detects people's faces and outputs data about the subject where they are relative to a device, as well as accurately performs facial recognition.

Applications for this technology include person detection, QR code scanning, gesture and speech recognition.

Pete Warden, CEO and Founder of Useful Sensors said, "We're excited to be working with OKdo. The company's deep expertise in building products that solve real problems for their customers is going to improve the solutions we're creating and help us come up with entirely new ways of helping system builders."

"On our journey to make the world smarter and more sustainable, OKdo and RS partner with over one million customers. This partnership with Useful Sensors, gives our customers access to low-cost, secure machine learning and AI capabilities," said Sander Arts, CMO of OKdo. "We are excited that a Silicon Valley entrepreneur like Pete Warden sees the value of OKdo's manufacturing excellence and global market reach."

OKdo and Useful Sensors' partnership is another step in OKdo's exciting journey to provide world-class products, services and solutions to a global customer base.

A live demonstration will be on display at this year's Embedded World , taking place in Nuremberg, Germany. Please visit the team at Hall 3A, Stand 540.

About OKdo

OKdo is a global technology company from RS Group plc which is disrupting single board computer (SBC) and IoT segments. Offering a unique combination of hardware, software, development support, manufacturing services and community projects, it is the world's first business uniquely focused on meeting the rapidly evolving needs of SBC and IoT customers, from makers and entrepreneurs to industrial designers, educators and resellers. For more information, please visit https://www.okdo.com/.

About Useful Sensors:

Useful Sensors Inc is a venture-backed startup founded by Pete Warden and Manjunath Kudlur, who were original members of the TensorFlow team at Google. It offers a range of AI-enabled hardware modules providing capabilities like person detection, gesture recognition, voice interfaces, and QR code scanning, all in low-cost, privacy-first packages. For more information, please visit https://usefulsensors.com/.

