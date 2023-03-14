Naturepedic Year-Round Celebrations Begin this Spring with their Grand Anniversary Sale on All Organic Mattresses and Sleep Accessories

The certified organic mattress and bedding manufacturer is commemorating their 20th birthday with 20% savings for the whole family!

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, makers of certified organic, non-toxic mattress and bedding products for babies, kids and adults, is kicking off a year of celebrations with a 20% off sitewide sale and free shipping, starting March 15th. Online and in-store customers can access this special anniversary celebratory sale using the code 20YEARS.

Naturepedic 20th Anniversary (PRNewswire)

The company will be making exciting new product announcements and opening additional organic mattress galleries throughout the year. For Naturepedic, the occasion is even more special thanks to their customers who have chosen the path of Safe Healthy Sleep™, entrusting them with their family's sleep safety and supporting Naturepedic in becoming the leader of the organic mattress revolution. Before Naturepedic, there was no organic mattress industry.

Families can take advantage of great savings on beloved products that are both customer favorites and have been recognized with esteemed awards, including:

Breathable Organic Crib Mattresses (Lightweight) – A 2022 Good Housekeeping Parenting Award winner, this is the only crib mattress on the market that is certified organic, breathable and waterproof. Unlike most organic alternatives, Naturepedic baby mattresses are made without any allergenic latex – $79 off during sale

2-in-1 Organic Kids Mattress (Twin) – 2021 Good Housekeeping Parenting Award winner, this innovative mattress is perfect for the transition to big kid bed featuring a waterproof side for potty-training little ones and comfy, quilted side for bigger kids. Also made without latex – $159 off during sale

EOS Classic Organic Mattress – Picking up the "Cutting Edge Customization" winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Best Bedding Awards, this mattress features multiple comfort layers you can tailor on each side of the bed and swap over time, making it a more comfortable and more sustainable option – up to $859 off during sale

The 20% savings also apply to all bedding accessories, which range from cool, breathable organic cotton sheets to supportive organic latex pillows to luxurious mattress toppers and more.

Naturepedic products are made in the U.S.A. with domestic and imported fabrics by skilled artisan craftsmen in a GOTS certified organic factory. They eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and chemical flame barriers, vinyl, formaldehyde, polyurethane foam and glues/adhesives, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace. Additionally, Naturepedic mattresses are GOTS certified organic and MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic, as well as certified to the GREENGUARD® Gold standard and validated as UL Formaldehyde Free.

Members of the Organic Trade Association, Naturepedic is also a proud member of 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact Giselle Chollett at giselle@adinnyc.com or 917.386.7116.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

