The Linux Foundation Announces Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit North America 2023

The foremost conference for the global open source community features 300 sessions across 15 micro conferences, covering the most important and cutting edge topics in open source today.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the full schedule for Open Source Summit North America , the premier event for open source code and community contributors. The conference is taking place May 10-12 in Vancouver, Canada, with pre-event programming and co-located events on May 8-9 as well. The schedule can be viewed here .

Open Source Summit North America 2023 comprises 15 micro conferences that gather together the projects and communities working to further open source innovation and ensure a sustainable open source ecosystem. This year's schedule of 300 conference sessions, tutorials, lightning talks, and BoFs is dedicated to sharing knowledge and best practices, in a collaborative environment, around a variety of topical areas including Linux Systems, AI, Security, OSPOs, Community Leadership, Cloud, Containers, Diversity, Metaverse, Sustainability, and more.

Keynote speakers will be announced on March 29.

Registration (in-person) is offered at the early price of $799 through March 19. Registration to attend virtually is complimentary. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here . The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. To learn more and apply, please click here .

Open Source Summit North America 2023 is made possible thanks to our 32 sponsors (and counting), including Platinum Sponsors: OpenSearch and Red Hat, and Gold Sponsors: Delta Lake, GitLab, Google, and Intel. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us .

