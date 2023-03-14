EPAM Welcomes DeAnne Aguirre to its Board of Directors.

Bringing extensive consulting expertise and a diverse background working with large and complex domestic and international business units

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced the selection of DeAnne Aguirre to its Board of Directors. Ms. Aguirre will also serve on the Board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. With more than 30 years of experience in senior leadership managing large and complex domestic and international business units, Ms. Aguirre complements EPAM's diverse group of board members in providing outstanding oversight and guidance for the business.

"We're pleased to welcome DeAnne to EPAM's board of directors," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. "As we continue to expand our business, DeAnne's breadth of experience in technology, business and strategy consulting will be a valuable addition to help guide the growth of our advisory services and integrated consulting capabilities."

Ms. Aguirre currently serves on the Board of Directors and is a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC). She also serves on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee for Cisive, a global technology-enabled compliance solutions company. Before that from 2015 through her 2020 retirement, Ms. Aguirre worked in several leadership positions at Strategy&, the strategy consulting business unit of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), including Managing Partner of the North America Strategy Business, Leader of the Health Industries Strategy Business and Leader of the Katzenbach Center. Ms. Aguirre received an MS in Business Administration from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Fort Hays State University.

"In an increasingly complex business environment, EPAM has significant growth opportunities in helping customers successfully navigate shifting markets while offering next-gen solutions," said Ms. Aguirre. "As a new board member, I'm excited to work with the management team to help contribute to the Company's success."

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 and 2022 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

