COORS LIGHT INTRODUCES NEW BEER-FLAVORED COORS-ICLES TO BRING THE CHILL WHEN COLLEGE BASKETBALL HEATS UP

CHICAGO , March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For passionate college basketball fans, March is pure chaos, with busted brackets, buzzer beaters and nail-biting stress. It's an emotional rollercoaster, and it's hard to keep your cool when your bracket goes up in flames. That's why today, Coors Light, the beer made to chill, introduces Coors-icles, non-alcoholic beer-flavored popsicles, to make sure fans 21+ stay chill when things get heated this March.

"Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill," said Marcelo Pascoa Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "We're making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle."

The Coors-icle, intended for consumers 21+, is inspired by the flavor and refreshment of an ice-cold Coors Light, and is available for a limited time during the tournament season.

To purchase a 6-pack of Coors Light Coors-icles, visit shop.coorslight.com. Starting today, March 14, the brand will release a limited number of Coors-icles through March 24, every weekday at 12 p.m. EST, while supplies last.

Coors Light Coors-icles will also be available at more than 800 bars nationwide throughout the college basketball tournament, so fans can crack open a really cold one while they watch the games. Additionally, passionate fans nationwide can enter for a chance to win a 6-pack of Coors-icles at CoorsLight.com/Coorsicles.* 100 lucky winners will be chosen on April 4 after the championship game.

In addition, the beer made to chill is teaming up with one of the most iconic sportscasters in college basketball, Dick Vitale. But let's be real, he's not known for being a chill guy. You can view the video here: https://youtu.be/5kOaUHPL_XQ

"For more than 40 years, I've been known for my enthusiastic, passionate, sometimes controversial—but never boring—style," said legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. "This March, when everyone is screaming their lungs out over a little game, the Coors Light Coors-icle is here to provide some chill."

Coors Light is also tapping Dick Vitale for a brand-new TV commercial, which will air during March across TV, OLV, social and digital throughout the tournament. View the ad here: https://youtu.be/AwtAQrnrjCs

For more information on Coors Light Coors-icles, visit CoorsLight.com/Coorsicles. Celebrate responsibly.

* NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal res of 50 US (DC), 21+ only. Ends 4/3/23 at 11:59 a.m. CT. See Rules at MC.BeveragePromo.com/257609 for entry and prize details & odds. Void where prohibited.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment. Learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

