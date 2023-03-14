Consumer Edge Announces Appointment of Virginia Gambale to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge, a data insights and analytics company focused on the global consumer, announced the appointment of Virginia Gambale to the Board of Directors.

Virginia Gambale appointed to Consumer Edge Board of Directors

"I believe innovative technology and data insights is essential to delivering significant value to Financial Services and Corporate Clients," said Virginia Gambale. "This is fundamental in what Consumer Edge has achieved. It will be exciting to work alongside the growing firm as they continue to develop new products, expand into new markets and deliver value to their customers."

Ms. Gambale is a transformational growth leader across the financial services, business services and technology sectors. As a former senior operating executive of global corporations, she has held senior management positions including CIO and Managing Director at Merrill Lynch, Bankers Trust, Deutsche Bank, and Marsh & McLennan, and has been instrumental in delivering results through her innovative thinking and strong leadership. Virginia serves on the Boards of Nutanix, Jamf, Virtu Financial, First Derivatives and 10x Banking, and has served on the Boards of many other notable public and private companies such as JetBlue and Piper Jaffrey. She is currently Managing Partner at Azimuth Partners.

"Virginia's leadership and transformational expertise in the technology sector will prove invaluable as we execute on our expansion strategy across geographic markets," said Bill Pecoriello, Founder and CEO of Consumer Edge.

The appointment of Ms. Gambale to the Consumer Edge Board follows an equity financing announced earlier this year of over $60 million from funds managed by CoVenture, an asset management firm investing across the capital stack of tech-enabled companies.

About Consumer Edge

Founded in 2009 by CEO Bill Pecoriello, Consumer Edge is a data insights company delivering unparalleled views into global consumer spending behavior coupled with deep industry knowledge and analytical expertise. Our solutions provide key stakeholders across the investment and corporate landscapes with best-in-class tools to enable enhanced strategic decision making. Our product suite of data feeds, templates, and visualization platforms delivers unrivaled consumer spending intelligence by fusing numerous privacy-compliant data types across geographies. This unique set of capabilities allows for actionable insights driven by our near real-time market intelligence and benchmarking capabilities at the merchant, brand, and item levels.

About CoVenture

CoVenture is a multi-disciplinary alternative asset management firm focused on providing financing solutions across the entire capital stack. We support companies at various stages in their respective lifecycles, with the ability to provide the first round of institutional capital to early-stage companies as well as back more established businesses with tailored solutions. CoVenture and its affiliates manage over $2 billion in investor commitments across multiple credit and equity strategies. For more information visit https://coventure.vc/.

