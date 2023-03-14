CoachHub Showcases Coaching Effectiveness with its Advanced Insights Hub

CoachHub Insights™ provides executives with boardroom-ready views into the impact of their coaching programs

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachHub , the leading global digital coaching platform, reveals today its latest innovation in coaching program analytics, CoachHub Insights™ . Available exclusively to CoachHub clients, these enhanced dashboard views deliver actionable, real-time insights on the impact of their coaching programs. CoachHub Insights™ provides users with a holistic view, including how participants are interacting with the platform and making progress in the areas of focus for their organization.

CoachHub (PRNewswire)

"CoachHub Insights™ is a game changer for our customers to demonstrate the value of their people development programs," said Matti Niebelschuetz, co-founder of CoachHub. "We've listened to the needs of customers around the world and built a hub of powerful, actionable knowledge. By making our data speak, we're seamlessly delivering insights about their workforce that organizations didn't know before."

The innovation represents CoachHub's commitment to expanding its proprietary platform to support customers and the executive leadership of their organizations. HR leaders will have a smooth experience navigating the tool, exploring valuable measurements, making more informed decisions and defining actions to achieve the necessary changes desired in their organization.

To ensure business continuity amidst global economic uncertainty, executives need access to actionable data about their coaching programs. While respecting individual privacy, CoachHub Insights™ gathers personalized statistics at an aggregate level, enabling HR teams to make data-driven business decisions by:

Monitoring activation and adoption rates

Tracking progress on individual coaching goals

Reviewing employee feedback on their coaching journey

Accessing cumulative satisfaction scores based on coaching sessions

Comparing employee engagement levels to CoachHub's global benchmarks.

"CoachHub Insights™ allows us to keep close, real-time, and accurate track of the numbers on our program," said Isabella Haddad Villalobos, Learning and DE&I at Globant. "The way the data is organized and the information specific to Globant allows us to identify our KPIs in an effective and efficient way. In addition, the engagement and impact sections are extremely useful to monitor the coaching journey."

Find out more about CoachHub's coaching platform at www.coachhub.com/coaching-platform/ .

About CoachHub

CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create a personalized, measurable and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance and increased retention. CoachHub's global pool of coaches is comprised of over 3,500 certified business coaches in 90 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 60 languages, to serve more than 1000 clients. Our programs are based on advanced R&D from our Coaching Lab and our Science Council. CoachHub is backed by leading tech investors, including Sofina, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Molten Ventures, Speedinvest, HV Capital, Partech and Silicon Valley Bank/SVB Capital. In September 2021, CoachHub acquired French digital coaching pioneer MoovOne to build a global champion focused on jointly democratizing coaching. CoachHub is committed to creating a greener future and is a certified carbon neutral company since 2022.

CONTACT: coachhub@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CoachHub