Scala Data Centers announces its new Senior Director of Data Center Deployment

A former Oracle executive, Mark Sanchez joins Scala at a moment of strong growth for the company, bringing an expertise of more than 20 years in the implementation of mission-critical infrastructure around the world

SÃO PAULO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market, announces Mark Sanchez as its new Senior Director of Data Center Deployment. Graduated in Electronic Engineering and with an MBA by DeVry University (US), he is joining the company's Engineering and Construction team after having worked for five years at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), where he managed teams and implemented data centers on five continents.

Mark Sanchez assumes as new Senior Director of Data Center Deployment at Scala (PRNewswire)

With direct responsibility for participating and leading teams in the data center design and project process, as well as site installation and implementing activities across Latin America, Mark will be based in São Paulo and joins Scala at a moment of accelerated growth. The company has already invested more than R$ 6 billion in its projects in Latin America and expects to reach 500MW of distributed capacity over the next five years, with operations in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

Mark has more than 20 years of mission-critical experience with 13 years dedicated to the data center industry, having participated in the deployment of more than 400MW of capacity worldwide. At Oracle, he worked on key projects to expand the cloud capillarity of the company, going from five to 40 regions when he held the position of Senior Manager of Data Center New Region Build in the US, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa markets. He was also Principal Technical Program Manager for Data Center Build, responsible for infrastructure deployment and delivery in 10 countries, as well as the colocation, construction, and cabling teams.

He also served as a Data Center Critical Facilities Engineer and Special Projects Manager at McKinstry and was a Data Center Infrastructure Engineer at DaVita. In Afghanistan, he served as an US Army Service Member, managing all the infrastructure connecting generators and air conditioning in bases located in desert areas.

Marcos Peigo, Scala's CEO and Co-founder, states the executive's global experience brings to the company a solid background in mission-critical projects. "It is an honor to have a professional as Mark on our team. These are decades of accumulated experience which will certainly bring another perk to Scala's successful trajectory. His invaluable knowledge on the Hyperscale market will boost our customer-centric and premium approach," he mentions.

"I am very happy to be part of a team with a pioneering and dynamic vision and performance in the colocation segment. In addition, being able to collaborate directly with the technical training projects that the company leads is another very attractive perk for me, as it is a professional goal I have and will certainly add to my trajectory," says Mark.

Scala was founded in 2020 and has five data centers in operation, three on Campus Tamboré, the largest in Latin America, located in Barueri (São Paulo state, Brazil); one in São Paulo; and another in Campinas city. For 2023, the company plans to build 11 new data centers.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market. Headquartered in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 700 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to providing exceptional quality colocation services to hyperscale clients, cloud-based software and service providers, and large enterprises. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client in the construction of the latest generation data centers, with high availability, the best energy efficiency rates, and superior density. All this allied to the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

