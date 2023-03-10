RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB340.0 million ( US$49.3 million ), compared with RMB1,904.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross margin was 43.6%, compared with 40.2% in the same period of 2021.

U.S. GAAP n et loss was RMB225 .1 million ( US$32.6 million ), compared with U.S. GAAP net income of RMB494 .4 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB249.7 million ( US$36.2 million ), compared with RMB536.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB5,332.8 million ( US$773.2 million ) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB8,521.0 million in the prior year.

Gross margin was 43.2% in fiscal year 2022, compared with 43.1% in the prior year.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB1,408.7 million ( US$204.2 million ) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB2,028.1 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB1,574.9 million ( US$228.3 million ) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB2,251.5 million in the prior year.

"2022 was a year full of unprecedented challenges. A combination of COVID-related disruptions and the introduction of a substantial package of industry regulations and policy updates throughout the year impacted the e-vapor sector and our operations. We retained our core strategy in this volatile operating environment while proactively adapting our business to the new regulations. In the fourth quarter, we continued to invest in R&D and product innovation and development, offering superior products to adult smokers. We believe our core competencies will enable us to attract continued support from users," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and CEO of RLX Technology. "Looking ahead, given the benefits of the clearer regulatory framework and China's reopening, we remain confident in the long-term growth of our industry. We are well-positioned to adapt to these shifting market forces and capture new opportunities while further deepening our commitment to honoring our social responsibilities."

"We concluded 2022 with a challenging fourth quarter, delivering net revenues of RMB340.0 million. The sequential decrease in sales was largely due to the major impact of COVID-19 and the implementation of the new national standards. Specifically, lockdowns and the vast wave of infections toward the end of the fourth quarter disrupted our operations. Furthermore, our gross margin in the fourth quarter decreased sequentially as a result of the imposition of a 36% excise tax on e-cigarette products, which took effect on November 1, 2022," said Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology. "Despite the headwinds, we strove to improve operational efficiency to mitigate the adverse impact on our business. As a result, we maintained a healthy level of profitability during 2022. We believe our Company's resilience will enable us to overcome near-term obstacles, and we remain dedicated to creating long-term sustainable value for our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB340.0 million (US$49.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,904.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of regulatory changes, which were fully implemented in this quarter, and COVID-19, as numerous regions in China were in partial lockdown during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit was RMB148.3 million (US$21.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB765.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross margin was 43.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 40.2% in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the adjustment of effective ex-factory prices, the improvement of supply chain efficiency, and a favorable change in product mix, partially offset by the imposition of a 36% excise tax which came into effect on November 1, 2022.

Operating expenses were RMB620.4 million (US$90.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB231.5 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the change in share-based compensation expenses, which were RMB474.9 million (US$68.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with RMB42.1 million in the same period of 2021. These consisted of share-based compensation expenses of (i) RMB41.2 million (US$6.0 million) recognized in selling expenses, (ii) RMB369.4 million (US$53.6 million) recognized in general and administrative expenses, and (iii) RMB64.2 million (US$9.3 million) recognized in research and development expenses. The change in share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees as affected by the fluctuations of the Company's share price.

Selling expenses were RMB96.7 million (US$14.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB46.6 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to the fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB394.2 million (US$57.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB167.1 million in the same period of 2021, mainly driven by the fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB129.6 million (US$18.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB17.8 million in the same period of 2021, mainly driven by the fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB472.2 million (US$68.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with an income from operations of RMB534.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Income tax benefit was RMB16.2 million (US$2.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with income tax expense of RMB129.5 million in the same period of 2021.

U.S. GAAP net loss was RMB225.1 million (US$32.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with U.S. GAAP net income of RMB494.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB249.7 million (US$36.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB536.5 million in the same period of 2021.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.174 (US$0.025) and RMB0.174 (US$0.025), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.367 and RMB0.363, respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.188 (US$0.027) and RMB0.186 (US$0.027), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.398 and RMB0.394, respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities of RMB15,733.7 million (US$2,281.2 million), compared with RMB14,857.8 million as of December 31, 2021. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, net cash used in operating activities was RMB248.9 million (US$36.1 million).

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB5,332.8 million (US$773.2 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB8,521.0 million in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to the suspension of store expansion, the discontinuation of older products during the transition to the new national standards, and COVID-19.

Gross profit was RMB2,305.1 million (US$334.2 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB3,672.1 million in the prior year.

Gross margin increased to 43.2% in fiscal year 2022 from 43.1% in the prior year, primarily due to the improvement of supply chain efficiency and the adjustment of effective ex-factory prices, partially offset by the increase in inventory provision and the imposition of a 36% excise tax which came into effect on November 1, 2022.

Operating expenses were RMB1,241.7 million (US$180.0 million) in fiscal year 2022, representing a decrease of 9.6% from RMB1,373.4 million in the prior year. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to the change in share-based compensation expenses, which decreased by 25.6% to RMB166.2 million (US$24.1 million) in fiscal year 2022 from RMB223.3 million in the prior year. The decrease in share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees as affected by the fluctuations of the Company's share price.

Selling expenses decreased by 33.2% to RMB347.8 million (US$50.4 million) in fiscal year 2022 from RMB520.7 million in the prior year, mainly driven by the decrease in (i) branding material expenses and (ii) shipping expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 14.3% to RMB576.8 million (US$83.6 million) in fiscal year 2022 from RMB672.7 million in the prior year, primarily attributable to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses increased by 76.3% to RMB317.1 million (US$46.0 million) in fiscal year 2022 from RMB179.9 million in the prior year, mainly driven by the increase in (i) share-based compensation expenses and (ii) salaries and welfare benefits.

Income from operations was RMB1,063.4 million (US$154.2 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB2,298.7 million in the prior year.

Income tax expense was RMB371.6 million (US$53.9 million) in fiscal year 2022, representing a decrease of 41.2% from RMB631.4 million in the prior year.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB1,408.7 million (US$204.2 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB2,028.1 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB1,574.9 million (US$228.3 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared with RMB2,251.5 million in the prior year.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB1.092 (US$0.158) and RMB1.085 (US$0.157), respectively, in fiscal year 2022, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.445 and RMB1.436 respectively, in the prior year.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB1.218 (US$0.177) and RMB1.210 (US$0.175), respectively, in fiscal year 2022, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.604 and RMB1.595 respectively, in the prior year.

[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities, and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 30, 2022, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward- looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; PRC governmental policies, laws and regulations relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)









As of

December 31, December 31, December 31,

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 5,208,967 1,268,512 183,917 Restricted cash 500 20,574 2,983 Short-term bank deposits, net 4,022,119 7,084,879 1,027,211 Receivables from online payment platforms 10,006 3,000 435 Short-term investments 3,621,637 2,434,864 353,022 Accounts and notes receivable, net 14,024 51,381 7,450 Inventories, net 589,088 130,901 18,979 Amounts due from related parties 1,936 5,112 741 Prepayments and other current assets, net 482,659 198,932 28,842 Total current assets 13,950,936 11,198,155 1,623,580 Non-current assets:





Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 143,155 87,871 12,740 Intangible assets, net 8,366 7,552 1,095 Long-term investments, net 12,000 8,000 1,160 Deferred tax assets, net 20,856 63,894 9,264 Right-of-use assets, net 176,258 75,008 10,875 Long-term bank deposits, net 2,004,593 1,515,428 219,716 Long-term investment securities, net - 3,409,458 494,325 Other non-current assets 48,961 13,458 1,951 Total non-current assets 2,414,189 5,180,669 751,126 Total assets 16,365,125 16,378,824 2,374,706







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and notes payable 1,288,845 269,346 39,052 Contract liabilities 286,651 75,226 10,907 Salary and welfare benefits payable 170,393 127,749 18,522 Taxes payable 597,761 109,676 15,902 Amounts due to related parties - 423 61 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 313,396 161,455 23,409 Lease liabilities - current portion 80,582 45,955 6,663 Total current liabilities 2,737,628 789,830 114,516









Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 4,513 8,653 1,255 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 104,232 39,968 5,795 Total non-current liabilities 108,745 48,621 7,050 Total liabilities 2,846,373 838,451 121,566







Shareholders' Equity:





Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity 13,514,952 15,569,060 2,257,301 Noncontrolling interests 3,800 (28,687) (4,161) Total shareholders' equity 13,518,752 15,540,373 2,253,140







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 16,365,125 16,378,824 2,374,706











UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



















For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31, December 31,

2021 2022 2022 2022

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















Net revenues 1,904,355 1,044,424 340,012 49,297

8,520,978 5,332,779 773,180 Cost of revenues (1,138,826) (522,451) (139,073) (20,164)

(4,848,918) (2,974,981) (431,332) Excise tax on products - - (52,668) (7,636)

- (52,668) (7,636) Gross profit 765,529 521,973 148,271 21,497

3,672,060 2,305,130 334,212

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses (46,628) (52,544) (96,673) (14,016)

(520,694) (347,798) (50,426) General and administrative expenses (167,108) 41,746 (394,207) (57,155)

(672,748) (576,811) (83,630) Research and development expenses (17,797) (45,978) (129,558) (18,784)

(179,913) (317,110) (45,977) Total operating expenses (231,533) (56,776) (620,438) (89,955)

(1,373,355) (1,241,719) (180,033)

















Income/(loss) from operations 533,996 465,197 (472,167) (68,458)

2,298,705 1,063,411 154,179

















Other income：















Interest income, net 24,297 56,237 54,617 7,919

72,414 180,729 26,203 Investment income 27,964 38,104 25,557 3,705

94,222 136,531 19,795 Others, net 37,694 16,573 150,625 21,839

194,209 399,641 57,942 Income/(loss) before income tax 623,951 576,111 (241,368) (34,995)

2,659,550 1,780,312 258,119 Income tax (expense)/benefit (129,536) (70,871) 16,243 2,355

(631,426) (371,580) (53,874) Net income/(loss) 494,415 505,240 (225,125) (32,640)

2,028,124 1,408,732 204,245 Less: net income/(loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests 891 1,883 3,355 486

3,411 (32,487) (4,710) Net income/(loss) attributable to RLX

Technology Inc. 493,524 503,357 (228,480) (33,126)

2,024,713 1,441,219 208,955 Other comprehensive(loss)/income:















Foreign currency translation adjustments (181,851) 618,060 (215,246) (31,208)

(149,188) 937,428 135,914 Unrealized loss on long-term investment

securities - - (5,425) (787)

- (5,425) (787) Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (181,851) 618,060 (220,671) (31,995)

(149,188) 932,003 135,127 Total comprehensive income/(loss) 312,564 1,123,300 (445,796) (64,635)

1,878,936 2,340,735 339,372 Less: total comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to noncontrolling interests 891 1,883 3,355 486

3,411 (32,487) (4,710) Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable

to RLX Technology Inc. 311,673 1,121,417 (449,151) (65,121)

1,875,525 2,373,222 344,082

















Net income/(loss) per ordinary share/ADS















Basic 0.367 0.381 (0.174) (0.025)

1.445 1.092 0.158 Diluted 0.363 0.379 (0.174) (0.025)

1.436 1.085 0.157

















Weighted average number of ordinary

shares/ADSs















Basic 1,346,184,770 1,322,824,853 1,310,229,331 1,310,229,331

1,401,371,494 1,319,732,802 1,319,732,802 Diluted 1,358,494,650 1,329,164,753 1,310,229,331 1,310,229,331

1,409,690,879 1,328,144,092 1,328,144,092





















RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)











For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31, December 31,

2021 2022 2022 2022

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net income/(loss) 494,415 505,240 (225,125) (32,640)

2,028,124 1,408,732 204,245 Add: share-based compensation expenses















Selling expenses 1,885 (24,189) 41,239 5,979

(19,653) (6,993) (1,014) General and administrative expenses 45,107 (128,200) 369,447 53,565

302,070 162,229 23,521 Research and development expenses (4,872) (24,242) 64,165 9,303

(59,072) 10,925 1,584 Non-GAAP net income 536,535 328,609 249,726 36,207

2,251,469 1,574,893 228,336

















Net income/(loss) attributable to RLX

Technology Inc. 493,524 503,357 (228,480) (33,126)

2,024,713 1,441,219 208,955 Add: share-based compensation expenses 42,120 (176,631) 474,851 68,847

223,345 166,161 24,091 Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX

Technology Inc. 535,644 326,726 246,371 35,721

2,248,058 1,607,380 233,046

















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS















- Basic 0.398 0.247 0.188 0.027

1.604 1.218 0.177 - Diluted 0.394 0.246 0.186 0.027

1.595 1.210 0.175 Weighted average number of ordinary

shares/ADSs















- Basic 1,346,184,770 1,322,824,853 1,310,229,331 1,310,229,331

1,401,371,494 1,319,732,802 1,319,732,802 - Diluted 1,358,494,650 1,329,164,753 1,324,475,455 1,324,475,455

1,409,690,879 1,328,144,092 1,328,144,092

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(All amounts in thousands)























For the three months ended

For the year ended



December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31, December 31,



2021 2022 2022 2022

2021 2022 2022



RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating

activities 465,738 (1,016,862) (248,866) (36,082)

1,799,892 486,829 70,584

Net cash (used in)/generated from investing

activities (1,397,519) 211,064 752,545 109,109

(7,870,660) (4,133,040) (599,234)

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing

activities (127,516) (19,822) (150,647) (21,842)

9,904,121 (477,270) (69,198)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash (99,770) 22,772 29,287 4,246

(78,687) 203,100 29,446

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash (1,159,067) (802,848) 382,319 55,431

3,754,666 (3,920,381) (568,402)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

the beginning of the period 6,368,534 1,709,615 906,767 131,469

1,454,801 5,209,467 755,302

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

the end of the period 5,209,467 906,767 1,289,086 186,900

5,209,467 1,289,086 186,900











































