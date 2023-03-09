Wingstop's Ranch is So Good, Fans Want to Take a Bath in it (And Now They Can)

In celebration of National Ranch Day, Wingstop is giving away limited-edition, ranch-inspired soaps and offering free ranch on Wingstop.com and the app

DALLAS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans claim that Wingstop's (NASDAQ: WING) ranch is so good, they'd bathe in it. This National Ranch Day on March 10, Wingstop and Buff City Soap are giving fans the chance to do just that. The companies are offering bars of ranch-scented, ranch-inspired soaps – reminiscent of bathing in ranch – to the first 100 fans. And, to make celebrating even more delectable, guests can get a free side of ranch with the code "FREERANCH" on Wingstop.com and the app.

The look and smell of the soap replicates the beloved dip available in Wingstop restaurants everywhere. With notes of buttermilk, parsley and dill, fans can smell the undeniably craveable Wingstop ranch while bathing. The soap itself is a milky, speckled texture, resembling a cup of ranch packed with seasoning, complete with faux veggie toppers. But, no matter how tasty the soap may look, the brands caution not to slurp up the soapy suds, instead saving their appetite for Wingstop's irresistible menu items.

Fans eager to turn their bathtubs into tubs of ranch can visit BatheInRanch.com to claim the aptly named "Bathe in Ranch" limited-edition soap beginning at 10 a.m. CT on March 10, shipped to the first 100 people in the U.S. to claim.*

"Fans can't get enough of our ranch. In fact, some love it so much they claim they'd take a bath in it. Flavor fans – here is your chance!" said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "But, if you're a Wingstop fan and bathing in ranch isn't your thing, don't worry, we are giving away free ranch in our restaurants on National Ranch Day."

On March 10, 2023, fans can add a regular-sized a la carte ranch dip to their cart on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop App and add promo code "FREERANCH" at checkout to get in on the action.

*Full terms and conditions viewable on BatheinRanch.com.

**Valid only on 03/10/2023 at participating locations only on orders placed via Wingstop.com or the Wingstop App. Minimum purchase required. Does not include applicable fees, taxes, surcharges, or gratuities. Regular size a la carte Ranch Dip must be in basket and promo code FREERANCH must be used to receive discounted item. Limited to one (1) free regular size a la carte Ranch Dip per transaction. Offer subject to cancellation at any time.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,950 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,959 as of December 31, 2022.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category. For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

About Buff City Soap

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 260 locations in 32 states. Buff City Soap's delightfully smelling and uniquely handmade plant-based soaps, laundry, bath, and body products are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 100 "Best of the New" franchise rankings. For more information, visit the Buff City Soap website: www.buffcitysoap.com.

