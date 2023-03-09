Patented Calming Collar Launches Kickstarter Campaign

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Mutz, LLC, the comforting musical collar has been approved to launch a campaign on Kickstarter, a foremost crowdfunding website. Many dogs suffer from noise and other phobias. The campaign, which launched March 1, seeks funding for production of a collar containing a proprietary MP3 player and high-quality speakers that provides relief naturally, with no medication, sedation or cumbersome, restrictive dogwear.

The product's outstanding audio quality is critical since it enables dogs to hear every distinct, soothing sound.

Sharing a lifelong love for all animals, especially dogs, and having friends and family with dogs that suffer from fear, anxiety and/or stress sparked the idea to create a collar with an MP3 player loaded with exclusive psychoacoustic music that soothes dogs.

The Company conducted numerous group and individual tests with dogs that are jittery, distressed, and even panicky in certain situations. Pet parents found the Music Mutz Collar extremely effective at soothing dogs who react to thunder, separation anxiety, fireworks, riding in cars, screeching brakes, dogs barking, vet and groomer visits, illness, depression, loud voices and other stressors.

"Since the product's audio quality is the most important attribute, we focused on the custom-arranged music and audio system so that dogs who suffer from anxiety issues will hear every distinct soothing sound," Music Mutz Founder and Owner Kris Baggelaar said. "Our patented collar design with speakers on either side and situated close to dogs' ears is unique for not only optimal delivery of sound but also portability, as it goes where the dog goes." Nearly every dog tested with the collar has responded amazingly well regardless of the type of distress.

To ensure the best quality and most comforting music, the Company worked with pet music maestro Bradley Joseph to arrange the exclusive, nature-integrated songs loaded on the MP3.

The rechargeable battery lasts 9-14+ hours and recharges in one hour. This gives pet parents peace of mind in knowing their dogs will be comforted if they are left alone for any length of time.

The collar easily adjusts to fit neck sizes 9"–26." The product is made in the U.S.A. with imported parts. The Company plans to donate a portion of each sale to pet protection organizations. Music Mutz already supports several animal non-profits.

Music Mutz comforting musical collars can be purchased at a discount on kickstarter.com (search "Music Mutz") through April 15. For more information, visit musicmutz.com.

