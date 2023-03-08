RÉMY MARTIN CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP WITH THE UNVEILING OF THE VSOP MIXTAPE VOLUME 3 LIMITED EDITION AND MIXTAPE STREET ART MUSEUM

The final installment of a limited-edition trilogy that celebrates the shared legacy of music and cognac, features a traveling art exhibit powered by A.R. technology, spotlighting some of hip-hop's legendary Mixtape DJs

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop and the final installment of the brand's three-party trilogy, Rémy Martin has teamed up with storied icons and legendary mixtape DJs to unveil the VSOP Mixtape Volume 3 Limited Edition, a rare collectible that is introduced alongside an innovative A.R. technology. The VSOP Mixtape Volume 3 Limited Edition honors the legacy of music and cognac: two cultures that share the same path to excellence and launches in tandem with immersive experiences that pay homage to mixtape music culture in the 80s/90s.

To commemorate the historic milestone in hip-hop culture, Rémy Martin will introduce the Mixtape Street Art Museum, a traveling exhibit spotlighting eight iconic DJs from five key cities across the nation, imagined by the talented illustrator, Xia Gordon. A series of mixtape events with iHeartMedia will be available to hip-hop fans through the mural's A.R. technology, and will support a marquee partnership with the "The Official Record of Hip-Hop," the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

"With such a historic year for hip-hop, we couldn't be more excited to team up with celebrated icons in Mixtape culture to announce the launch of the VSOP Mixtape Vol. 3 Limited Edition. This year's Mixtape release includes an interactive A.R. experience which highlights the vibrance of VSOP tied to a pinnacle moment in music history. To further honor the exceptional legacy of music excellence, we are thrilled to collaborate with the Universal Hip Hop Museum to preserve the history of hip-hop and music culture for years to come," said Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President, Rémy Martin Americas.

MUSIC, COGNAC, AND MIXTAPE CULTURE: INTRODUCING THE VSOP MIXTAPE VOL. 3 LIMITED EDITION

The VSOP Mixtape Vol. 3 Limited Edition, with its vintage label, is a rare collectible with a forever echo. While Volume 1 played on the birth of hip-hop by revisiting a vintage black and gold bottle design, Volume 2 tapped into the vibrant graphic codes of the vintage cassette. Volume 3 fuses vintage and modern styling for a retro Mixtape with a contemporary edge. The VSOP Mixtape Vol 3. Limited Edition comes with a QR code on pack to discover the tasting notes of Rémy Martin VSOP Cognac Fine Champagne, which embodies the perfect harmony of powerful and elegant aromas, symbolizing the Cellar Master's art of blending. The versatility of VSOP makes it enjoyable neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail such as The Rémy Ginger.

"Rémy Martin has been linked to music for decades. With the release of this third mixtape, we are curating a new kind of vintage celebration that puts the living legacy of music and cognac culture forever at the center." said Amaury Vinclet, Global Executive Director at Rémy Martin. "The Rémy Martin brand has almost 300 years of history. Our past enlightens the present, our future echoes the past. It's a culture of excellence that we share with music. This latest release in the Mixtape trilogy, with its vintage VSOP label, timeless black bottle and premium gift box in Rémy Martin's classic red, black and gold colors, is a wonderfully creative tribute to a shared culture – and a collectible."

A HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO A SHARED HERITAGE: THE REMY MARTIN MIXTAPE STREET ART MUSEUM

A first of its kind for the brand, the Rémy Martin Mixtape Street Art Museum will spotlight eight epochal DJs who have made their mark in cultivating what mixtape culture is today. These talents include Kool DJ Red Alert - From Harlem, New York, who is recognized as one of the founding fathers of hip-hop music and culture, DJ Spinderella - Brooklyn's very own GRAMMY Award-winning DJ, producer, actor, rapper, writer, and global "turntablist;" DJ Cocoa Chanelle - Rapper, producer, radio personality, award-winning DJ and legendary "turntablist;" DJ Marley Marl - DJ, rapper and one of hip-hop's first (and finest) super producers, DJ Yella - World renowned west-coast rapper, record producer, and film director from Los Angeles, DJ Jelly - One of the most influential mixtape DJs of the South, DJ Jay illa – One of the top DJs in Chicago and the official DJ for the Chicago Bears and Meta, and DJ Shortkut - The Bay Area's legendary DJ and champion "turntablist."

With creative concept by Fred & Farid New York and in collaboration with Xia Gordon, these eight icons will be commemorated with unique murals across New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Francisco. The imagery will incorporate A.R. technology providing an interactive viewing experience that highlights the impact each DJ has made throughout their careers. As part of the immersive experience, participants will be able to scan the individual QR codes integrated into each of the mural designs for a deeper look into each DJ's story and the impact on music today.

FURTHERING EXCELLENCE & PRESERVING CULTURE: TEAMING UP WITH IHEARTMEDIA AND UNIVERSAL HIP HOP MUSEUM

The VSOP Mixtape Vol. 3 Limited Edition will continue celebrating 50 years of hip-hop and mixtape culture in 2023 through dynamic partnerships announced with iHeartMedia and the Universal Hip Hop Museum. In partnership with iHeartMedia now through July 2023, participants who engage with the murals will be able to scan QR codes for a chance to win a pair of tickets to attend the Rémy Martin Mixtape celebrations in participating cities with iHeart.

The spirited partnership with iHeartMedia will build on Rémy Martin's commitment to music and culture, by supporting the Universal Hip Hop Museum's mission and the preservation of archival hip-hop memorabilia for scholars.

The VSOP Mixtape Vol 3. Limited Edition is available for purchase in stores in select markets and at online retailers for a suggested retail price of $52.99.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN VSOP

It was the first VSOP Cognac Fine Champagne blend ever created, it is the reference of the house in its frosted black bottle & an eternal modern classic: sensual and stylish, edgy and intense. Year after year, our Cellar Masters give birth to a VSOP cognac with the same elegant taste and vibrant style as the 1927 original. It fascinates. It entices. It marks the beginning of a bold new adventure. Bring on the night with Rémy Martin VSOP, a voyage into a world of positive vibrations and authentic French savoir-faire.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the house of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, Rémy Martin today produces Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin Tercet®, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal®, Rémy Martin Club® and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com .

ABOUT THE UNIVERSAL HIP HOP MUSEUM

Anchored in the birthplace of hip-hop culture, the Universal Hip Hop Museum broke ground in the Bronx in 2021. Built as a space for audiences, artists, and technology to converge and create unparalleled educational and entertainment experiences, the museum is slated to open in Bronx Point in 2024. The UHHM will celebrate and preserve the history of local and global hip-hop music and culture past, present, and future.

