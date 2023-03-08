PayProp Earns Spot on HousingWire's Tech100 Real Estate List

WILMINGTON, Del., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayProp, the automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for single-family residential property managers, has been named a HousingWire 2023 Tech100 Real Estate Award winner.

For 11 years, the Tech100 Awards have recognized the most innovative technology companies in the housing economy. Each year the Tech100 program has continued to expand, and the applicants increase in caliber and innovation as the demand for technology in housing continues to progress.

"As someone who had a front-row seat to watch the housing economy's tech transformation, I am increasingly in awe of the innovation we have seen from the Tech100 winners year after year," says HW Media Editor in Chief, Sarah Wheeler.

"Housing News podcast listeners are well aware of my vision and north star of a more elastic housing market — a housing market powered by technology that enables the same human capital efficient operations at 12 million annual loans as 4 million annual loans," says Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "The Tech100 program is the gold standard for organizations in housing who are at the forefront of the kind of innovation that will change the industry forever."

"PayProp is honored to be recognized as an industry disruptor," says Jeff Dowdle, vice president of sales for PayProp North America. "This honor not only validates PayProp's commitment to excellence, it also motivates us to continue elevating and excelling in every aspect of our product and service."

Cutting-edge PropTech

Payment automation with the PayProp platform enables property managers and broker/owners to spend more time focusing on business development and managing exponentially more doors in less time. The platform saves property managers the hassle of manual payment administration by automatically sending invoices, reconciling incoming payments, calculating management fees, and paying owners and contractors – all on the same day the rent comes in.

Key features of the PayProp platform include:

About PayProp

PayProp is an automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for the property management industry. Launched in 2004, the company has grown quickly to become a leading processor of rental payments for residential properties, and today serves a larger and diverse customer base of property professionals. The platform sets the standard for speed and accuracy of payments as well as cost and payment status transparency, offering customers complete transactional control and regulatory compliance. PayProp was recognized as one of the most innovative real estate technology companies by HousingWire's 2023 Tech100 Real Estate Awards. PayProp has operations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and South Africa.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 125,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

