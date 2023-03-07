LISC awarded $1 million grant through the 2022 TD Ready Challenge

New funding will support green jobs program focused on communities disproportionately affected by climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has been awarded one of 10 grants under the 2022 TD Ready Challenge, presented by TD Bank Group (TD).

LISC will use the $1 million award to expand its innovative Bridges to Green Jobs program, which was piloted in Boston in 2022 and will be implemented in Detroit and Newark this year. LISC has robust local program offices in all three cities to lead the effort, incorporating it into their broader work to help bridge gaps in health, wealth and opportunity for underserved communities, particularly communities of color.

Bridges to Green Jobs helps build pathways to employment in the green energy and climate resiliency fields, focusing on communities that have been disproportionately affected by climate change and are underrepresented in the green jobs sector and adjacent industries (e.g., construction and related trades).

Modeled on LISC's successful Bridges to Career Opportunities initiative, this Green Jobs program provides academic preparation that is contextualized to green-related industries; training for specific types of jobs; and services that boost success, like financial coaching and ongoing career coaching. Taken together, this bundle of services helps participants take advantage of living-wage employment that offer opportunities for growth.

The TD Ready Challenge is part of the bank's longstanding commitment to helping support organizations that are working to create a more inclusive and sustainable future. Each year, the TD Ready Challenge invites eligible organizations to submit applications that offer solutions to a problem statement that is connected to one or more of the four drivers of the TD Ready Commitment: Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. In previous years, the TD Ready Challenge problem statement has focused on helping drive more equitable health outcomes, income stability, and addressing pandemic-related learning loss.

As both the private and public sectors take steps to mitigate the effects of climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy, certain groups may be affected in different ways, including:

Black and Brown communities

Indigenous communities

Seniors, youth, and children

Newcomers

Low-income communities

People with pre-existing health conditions and/or disabilities

Communities that have traditionally been economically dependent on carbon-intensive industries

In total, TD awarded 10 grants of $1 million each as part of the 2022 TD Ready Challenge, offering support to organizations like LISC, that integrate a focus on innovative climate solutions with economic equity.

"Bridges to Green Jobs is such a tremendous initiative that is a win-win for the communities it touches and for our environment, while creating career opportunities in major cities like Boston," said Sheryl McQuade, Regional President, New England Metro, TD Bank. "As we navigate the challenges brought about by climate change, we look toward innovative solutions like this to bring us closer to an inclusive and sustainable future."

"We're so thrilled about the grant from the TD Ready Challenge, which will support our green jobs initiative," said LISC CEO Lisa Glover. "People from communities most impacted by climate change will have the opportunity to be a part of the solution, while gaining access to jobs with good pay and growth potential. It's a win-win!"

A full list of TD Ready Challenge grant recipients as well as more information about the program can be found at td.com/tdreadycommitment.

About LISC

LISC is one of the country's largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. LISC works with communities and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and places can thrive. Since its founding in 1979, LISC has invested $26.7 billion to create more than 463,000 affordable homes and apartments, develop 78.5 million square feet of retail, community and educational space and help tens of thousands of people find employment and improve their finances. www.lisc.org

About The TD Ready Commitment

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting CDN $1 billion (U.S. $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to help open doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and td.com/tdreadycommitment.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centers around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on October 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

