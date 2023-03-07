The International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) Presents The 2023 Annual Conference & Exposition

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) presents the 2023 Annual Conference and Exposition at The Caribe Royale Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, on June 27-30, 2023, featuring keynote speakers, over 50 educational workshops, corporate sponsors, vendors expo and so much more.

Higher Education Public Safety and Law Enforcement

The 2023 Annual Conference and Exposition will have top tier experts discussing topics such as:

Managing Campus Threats

Bridging the Gap in Crisis Intervention for Higher Education Public Safety

Mental Health

Human Trafficking on College Campuses

Hate Crime and Bias Incidents

Racial Profiling

Responding to Dating Violence on Campus: Criminal and Civil Rights Implication

IACLEA invites all higher education public safety and law enforcement officers to this year's conference and exposition across the U.S. These professionals will receive training on new technologies and strategies to ensure safer environments and campuses for all.

IACLEA's 2023 Annual Conference and Exposition have many networking opportunities for attendees. The networking opportunities include receptions, panel discussions, collaborative workshops, and a formal gala.

About The Association

The International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) is the largest professional association devoted to excellence in campus public safety and law enforcement. The difference in IACLEA is that our members are police chiefs, public safety directors, law enforcement officers, and security personnel at higher education institutions.

During our 65 years of existence, we protect over 20 million students globally every year. We are the leader in setting standards on a variety of campus public safety concepts to keep campuses safe.

