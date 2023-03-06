AccentCare Releases First Employee DEI Data to Show Commitment Toward Bringing Equity to the Health Care Industry

DALLAS, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the largest post-acute health care providers in the nation, AccentCare is dedicated to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in its workforce. The organization is releasing the first demographic data to show its commitment in transparency toward bringing equity to the health care industry. An infographic was developed to showcase our 2022 Year-end demographic composition and act as a step forward in becoming more comfortable with who AccentCare is as an organization.

As the company's first Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Rafael Fantauzzi says, "Unveiling to our employees and our communities our current gender, ethnic, and generational composition not only helps build trust, but it also provides an opportunity to engage in open dialogue around difference and similarities."

Chief Executive Officer Stephan Rodgers feels this work is very valuable. "Here at AccentCare we are building an environment for our employees to grow and feel important. We are very proud of our efforts to show our diverse background in actual numbers and what we look like as a company," he said.

AccentCare is on an inclusion journey to build a foundation based on four core Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion behaviors: curiosity, accountability, responsibility, and empathy. "The DEI infographic is a tangible example on how an organization can manifest those behaviors and lead by example in our industry," said Rafael.

The data was gathered from its 29,000+ employees and it includes gender, ethnicity, intersectionality (gender and ethnicity), and generational data. The information will be utilized in recruitment efforts, social accountability, and to highlight our diverse backgrounds externally with patients and families.

AccentCare is doing the work to create an environment in which employees can thrive. "We just started our journey and there is a lot to be done," said Rafael. "As members of such a large industry, health care, we hope that our data transparency activation encourages other organizations to openly share their workforce composition. This transparency will help our industry coalesce and develop solutions to increase the pipeline of a much-needed healthcare workforce."

