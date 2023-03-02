WeInfuse Secures Growth Capital Infusion from Curewell Capital

Partnership with Curewell Accelerates Growth and Innovation of Best-in-Class Technology for Infusion Providers and Specialty Pharmacies

AUSTIN, Texas and DALLAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInfuse, the premier software and technology platform for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S., announced a significant growth equity investment from Curewell Capital to support the company's continued expansion and strategic initiatives. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

WeInfuse will use the newly-secured funds to invest in its foundational software platform for infusion centers and accelerate its home infusion and specialty pharmacy solutions. To continue delivery of best-in-class modern software solutions to providers of specialty infusion services, Curewell and WeInfuse have formed the Infusion Technology Advisory Council (ITAC), assembling industry leaders from the infusion, specialty pharmacy, and healthcare technology sectors.

As part of the investment, Michael Dal Bello and Ceron Rhee, Partners at Curewell Capital, and George Lazenby, Curewell Senior Advisor and CEO of OrderInsite, will be joining WeInfuse's board of directors and help lead ITAC. Lazenby brings over 25 years of leadership in healthcare and pharmacy technologies. Prior to founding OrderInsite, a leading provider of cloud-based pharmacy supply chain and investment management software, Lazenby was the CEO of Emdeon (now Change Healthcare), the nation's largest health information network. Lazenby was previously COO of Medifax EDI, one of the nation's leading revenue cycle management companies.

"We are very excited to partner with Curewell. Michael, Ceron, and George bring a wealth of experience in the infusion, pharmacy, and healthcare technology space," said Bryan Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO of WeInfuse. "This partnership will greatly accelerate our product roadmap on all fronts and enable ongoing investment in our foundational medication delivery platform. With Curewell's extensive infusion experience, we're confident we'll provide the industry with the most innovative, capable, and user-friendly solution. Together, our future is bright."

"WeInfuse's purpose-built software is a market-leading technology platform that offers clinical infusion providers a truly comprehensive end-to-end workflow solution that ensures accurate and efficient patient intake and scheduling, clinical operations, prior authorization, and payor reimbursement," said Dal Bello. "WeInfuse's integrated rules engine enables infusion providers to scale efficiently and expand their therapeutic offerings, increasing revenues with optimal clinical quality."

Rhee added, "WeInfuse has continually been on the forefront of innovation that benefits stakeholders throughout the infusion industry. We are thrilled to partner with co-founders Bryan Johnson and Reece Norris, along with the entire WeInfuse team, to further accelerate the development of new and existing initiatives and products."

About WeInfuse

WeInfuse is the premier software and technology provider for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S. The software platform powers over 625 infusion centers across the country. WeInfuse has expanded its platform to include a complete home infusion and specialty pharmacy workflow. WeInfuse software helps organizations operate efficiently, maximize profitability, decrease burnout, and improve clinical outcomes. Its powerful, intuitive features for infusion workflows and a robust reporting and analytics engine help take the confusion out of infusion. For more information, visit weinfuse.com or email marketing@weinfuse.com.

About Curewell Capital

Curewell Capital is a growth-oriented investment firm focused on building industry-leading healthcare companies. Drawing upon decades of investment and operating experience in healthcare services, medical devices, pharmaceutical services, and healthcare technology, Curewell Capital partners with owners and management teams leading extraordinary companies that improve patient outcomes, enhance efficiency, and foster innovation. Curewell Capital's patient capital base provides the ability to invest in minority and majority equity positions with a flexible time horizon. The firm is based in Los Angeles, California.

