Internova Travel Group Elevates and Diversifies SELECT Hotels & Resorts Collection

Internova's network of travel advisors can offer more options and unique benefits to their clientele

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies, is elevating its exclusive Internova SELECT Hotels & Resorts Program in 2023 with the addition of 105 luxury properties.

They join a carefully curated collection of more than 1,600 of the world's most distinguished premium hotels and resorts, where clients of travel advisors affiliated with Internova receive special amenities during their stay.

These new partners will increase the Internova SELECT Hotels & Resorts footprint in the most popular tourist destinations around the world. Many are unique in their market, with features such as historic significance, a breathtaking setting or other distinctive attributes that set them apart from the crowd. Twenty-two are in the United States, 11 each in Italy and France and seven apiece in Greece and Spain.

They include the Palazzo Portinari Salviati, a boutique hotel in a 15th-century palace in the heart of Florence; Lily of the Valley, a year-round wellness retreat on a hilltop along the Mediterranean coast near Saint Tropez; Raffles London at the OWO, in the Old War Office, where Winston Churchill once worked; Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve, an environmentally conscious resort set on more than 550,000 acres of majestic wilderness in northern New Mexico; and Wildflower Farms, covering 140 acres in New York's scenic Hudson River Valley, perfect for a getaway from New York City or the Tri-State Area.

Guests who book their stay at an Internova SELECT hotel or resort through a travel advisor affiliated with Internova can enjoy amenities that are exclusive to the program. Based on availability, those perks may include early check-in and late check-out when available, room upgrade based on availability, a value-added hotel amenity worth up to $100, daily complimentary breakfast for two and complimentary in-room Wi-Fi.

"We continue to strategically evolve the Internova SELECT Hotels & Resorts collection, always fine-tuning our search for properties that represent the best in luxury travel," said Albert Herrera, Internova's Executive Vice President, Partner Relations. "Our Internova travel advisors can feel confident that hotels and resorts included in the Internova SELECT brand will provide their clients with an intimate and luxurious vacation experience, meeting the highest standards for comfort and service combined with the most sought-after amenities."

Consumers can book a stay at any of the Internova SELECT properties through their travel advisor at ALTOUR, Global Travel Collection or Travel Leaders Network. To find an advisor, visit internova.com/advisors.

To find out more about Internova SELECT Hotels & Resorts, visit experiencesselectnow.com.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

