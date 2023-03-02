NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated essentials meet extraordinary eveningwear with H&M Studio's S/S23 collection. Inspired by Hollywood's Golden Age goddesses and modern-day megastars, the collection embraces a 'go big or go home' approach to style, blending wearability with absolute glamour. The H&M Studio S/S23 collection will be available today at www.hm.com, and exclusively at select stores including Century City, Los Angeles and 5th Avenue, New York. The collection will also be shoppable in H&M Williamsburg, Brooklyn beginning March 9th.

Dial Up The Drama: H&M Studio’s S/S23 Collection Launches Today (PRNewswire)

Kali Uchis, the Grammy-award-winning, Colombian-American artist, stars in H&M Studio's S/S23 campaign, inspired by what would be a typically fabulous day in the life of a magnetic pop-star. Directed and photographed by Charlotte Wales and styled by Georgia Pendlebury, Uchis brings her signature seductive style to the campaign with a series of stylized images that expand on the theme of a dazzling life lived in front of the cameras.

Key pieces promise all-eyes-on-me statements including volume-pumped evening dresses in floor sweeping lengths, cool-girl denim and everyday-luxe sweats that convey maximum elegance with minimal effort. The collection also includes glamorous accessories, such as glossy, premium-leather ankle boots and rhinestone-trimmed lingerie.

Two pieces from the collection including an oversized vest and high-waisted maxi skirt are made from a blend of organic and post-consumer waste cotton, and have been embellished with hundreds of hand-sewn buttons. These buttons are partly made from recycled plastic sourced by Bengaluru's waste-pickers and reclaimed from the streets in India. Part of an ongoing partnership between H&M Group and the social enterprise Hasiru Dala Innovations, the buttons are traceable down to the source of the waste along with names of the workers, social security, salaries and working conditions at the aggregation centre.

In line with H&M's sustainability goals, every item in the collection is made from sustainable materials including organic cotton, recycled polyester, chrome-free leather, and Naia™ Renew, a circular fiber produced from 60% sustainably-sourced wood pulp and 40% certified recycled waste materials.

"This season the design team was captivated by the idea of a modern megastar who seamlessly glides between an edgy off-duty look and a glamorous red-carpet gown. For today's social-media-savvy generation, keeping it real is as important as looking like a million dollars, and we wanted to create a collection that can go from day to night, from off-duty to on-duty, without compromising on style and flair," says Linda Wikell, concept designer for H&M Studio.

About H&M Studio: H&M Studio is H&M's most directional offering. Developed by a dedicated design team at the brand's Stockholm atelier, the limited-edition, fashion-forward collections are unveiled biannually, in line with the traditional fashion schedules.

To download campaign and still life images, click here.

To shop the collection, click here.

Contact Information: MediaRelations.US@HM.com

Dial Up The Drama: H&M Studio’s S/S23 Collection Launches Today (PRNewswire)

H&M logo (PRNewsfoto/H&M) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE H&M