Pega to Integrate New Generative AI Technology to Accelerate Low-Code App Development and Improve Customer Engagement

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced plans to extend its use of AI in its platform with a set of new generative AI capabilities across Pega Infinity™. Powered by generative AI models like those behind OpenAI's ChatGPT, Pega is designing these features to enable users to use generative AI with enterprise governance to complete tasks using simple natural language prompts – from "generate a report" to "refine this offer copy" to "build an application." This will help turbocharge user productivity with new levels of speed, intelligence, and ease of use.

This screenshot shows a prototype of how a developer might use App Studio integration with generative AI to automatically build case types, workflows, and data models using simple inputs and context information in the application. Pega today announced plans for a set of new generative AI capabilities across its Pega Infinity software suite planned to be available in Q3 2023. (PRNewswire)

The largest enterprises in the world rely on the Pega Infinity™ low-code platform to drive personalized engagement, streamlined service, and optimized workflows at scale. By integrating Pega Infinity with generative AI services, Pega will transform how users experience its platform, make it even easier to use, and further unlock its power. Combined with Pega's industry-leading AI-decisioning and workflow automation capabilities, Pega plans to make generative AI 'enterprise-ready' to help organizations reach their business goals faster across a range of possible use cases, including, for example:

Application development : A developer may ask : A developer may ask App Studio to "create an application for a home loan" and then quickly select from a list of suggested auto-generated stages and workflow steps to generate a new application. Users may generate test data in seconds, saving developers days of unnecessary work. Combined with Pega's existing low-code capabilities, generative AI can help organizations build applications and workflows even faster.

1:1 customer engagement: A marketer may ask A marketer may ask Pega Customer Decision Hub™ to "refine this mortgage refinance offer to better interest a millennial audience" to reach a customer segment not typically addressed in the existing treatment options. This helps marketers increase engagement rates with untapped audiences in a quick and low-cost way.

Operational insight: A manager may ask their Pega application to generate a chart from their operational data to "show me all orders placed by state, by month," helping leaders gain instant visibility and insights across their end-to-end workflows.

Pega's approach to generative AI incorporates auditing and human approval that are hallmarks of Pega's platform. This managed architectural foundation provides organizations with safety, security, and reliability for the enterprise. IT managers will be able to integrate client-specific generative AI APIs into Pega Infinity and centrally manage licenses and controls to give clients flexibility to add existing or emerging generative AI APIs. Pega will allow for all AI-generated text to be reviewed, edited, and approved by authorized staff to mitigate the risk of inaccurate or biased text from being exposed to customers.

Planned to be available with the launch of Pega Infinity '23 in Q3 2023, new generative AI capabilities will be showcased at PegaWorld iNspire , the company's annual conference this June 11-13 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The conference brings together experts and industry leaders to explore pragmatic ways in which enterprises can leverage low code, AI, and automation to deliver better customer experiences and optimize their business operations. Sessions will explore the rise of AI, including generative AI models, and how companies can responsibly leverage different categories of AI models - including generative AI – to personalize customer engagement, automate customer service, and streamline operations.

Pega Infinity unifies customer engagement, customer service, and intelligent automation capabilities within a single platform to help accelerate digital transformation across enterprises. By engaging customers with the right message, at the right time, across any channel, clients can improve customer satisfaction, increase customer lifetime value, and boost organizational productivity. Pega's low-code environment helps reduce complexity for accelerated deployments, faster iteration, and greater customer and employee satisfaction.

"The world has been captivated by the endless possibilities of generative AI, and now Pega is working on unlocking generative AI's potential for widespread use in the enterprise with the upcoming launch of Pega Infinity '23," said Kerim Akgonul, chief product officer, Pega. "These capabilities will enhance our existing AI and automation capabilities in new ways we have only begun to explore. By combining generative AI and Pega, our clients will be able to dramatically accelerate their path to digital transformation."

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

