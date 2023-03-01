Hard Rock Heals Foundation Teams Up with Jordin Sparks and Women Who Rock to "Rock Women's Health" All March Long

Global hospitality brand honors women around the world with star-studded performances, limited-edition merchandise, and specialty beverages for an 'International Women's Month' celebration

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Heals Foundation® is committing to "Rock Women's Health" this March in partnership with multi-platinum recording artist and actress, Jordin Sparks, and fellow champion of women, Women Who Rock (WWR)™. While International Women's Day is March 8 and March is Women's History Month, Hard Rock's celebration – dubbed 'International Women's Month' – aims to empower women and raise awareness for women's health all month long. To kick off the celebrations, Hard Rock hosted Sparks at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood for a special performance at the Hard Rock Cafe on February 28. A special International Women's Day performance featuring Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha, Ingrid Andress and Jax will follow later this month at Hard Rock Hotel New York.

Jordin Sparks (PRNewswire)

In partnership with WWR, an organization focused on educating, supporting and funding women-centric health research, Hard Rock will advocate for the future of women through the power of music. Hard Rock Cafes around the world will mark the month-long occasion with a series of iconic performances, limited-edition merchandise and special food & beverage items, benefitting the nation's largest research institute dedicated to women's health, Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation.

"The 'Rock Women's Health' initiative brings to life Hard Rock's 'All is One' Motto that we strive toward each and every day," said Tracy Bradford, President of Seminole Hard Rock Support Services and Co-founder of Seminole & Hard Rock Women in Leadership internal mentoring program. "We're fortunate to partner with amazing organizations like Women Who Rock to continue to amplify the important messages of women's rights and health awareness in ways that are integral to our company values."

Now through March 31, Hard Rock Cafes, WWR and Gibson Gives Foundation together will present a series of all-female performances by iconic and up-and-coming artists, that will include: Orianthi's March 8 performance at Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood Blvd, Hobbs Sisters & Natalie Brady's March 10 performance at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville and Margot Bingham's March 18 performance at Hard Rock Cafe Atlanta. Throughout March, three specialty beverages – Rock'n Rose Spritz, Tito's CAUSE-MO, and a Strawberry Basil Lemonade mocktail – will be available at Hard Rock Cafes around the world, as well as a special co-branded t-shirt, designed by WWR, that will be available online and at Rock Shops, through April 15. A portion of proceeds from both the specialty beverages and the co-branded t-shirt will benefit Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation via the Hard Rock Heals Foundation®.

"Women Who Rock is thrilled to bring the future of women's health to the global stage through this incredibly powerful partnership with Hard Rock Heals Foundation," said Melinda Colaizzi, Founder, Women Who Rock. "WWR is dedicated to using the power of music to impact and empower the lives of women around the world and we will ignite the power and strength of women worldwide, one Hard Rock stage at a time."

"This amazing partnership is helping fund critical research that impacts and improves women's lives globally," added Michael Annichine, CEO, Magee-Womens Research Institute. "Our research is helping to: stop the spread of HIV, reduce infant and maternal mortality, and improve survival rates for women's cancers. Hard Rock Heals Foundation is helping us achieve our goal to rock women's health worldwide!"

In addition, Hard Rock Hotel New York will host Audacy's 'Leading Ladies' on International Women's Day on March 8, featuring Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha, Ingrid Andress and Jax. Leading Ladies is dedicated to uplifting women's voices and championing a more equitable and inclusive world, while giving listeners the opportunity to win tickets to the private event.

Hard Rock International continues to provide career mentorship between junior and senior executives and provide tools and resources through its Women in Leadership® program. Since the program's inception in 2016, over 1,000 female team members have participated in the mentorship program and/or a brand-hosted educational conference. Hard Rock now exceeds the industry standard of 22 percent for women's representation in leadership roles and planning to expand the Women in Leadership® program to Europe.

For the full Hard Rock International Women's Month performance schedule, please see here. Information on Hard Rock International can be found by visiting www.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock Heals Foundation®:

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation® is a 501c(3) founded in 2016 in order to unite all philanthropic efforts, including global initiatives and local events, under one charity platform to benefit one common goal: making the world a better place by serving people and our planet.

The foundation's motto, Love.Amplifed., seeks to inspire us all to turn up the volume and deliver the message that lives can be improved by the healing power of music. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation® provides grants and assistance to health and wellness, disaster relief, humanitarian causes and more around the world. All funds raised through Hard Rock's various philanthropic efforts at cafes, hotels, casinos and other venues will be used to support global and local efforts that align with Hard Rock's core values of philanthropy and giving.

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation initiatives include an exclusive merchandise collection, philanthropy- driven Hard Rock Hotel suites which benefit the cause, casino programs, live music donations and much more.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 265 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock's recognition by Forbes in the 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers for the seventh year in a row, stands amongst other accolades by Forbes such as ranking amongst World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Women Who Rock™:

Women Who Rock™ connects through the power of music and helps educate, support and fund women-centric health research. As a female-founded brand, WWR benefit concerts feature some of the brightest stars in music with a 100% female-fronted line-up with all proceeds benefiting life-saving women's health research at Magee-Womens Research Institute 501(c)(3) (MWRI). In addition to benefit concerts, Women Who Rock offers a full apparel and accessory line and hosts global campaigns, fundraisers, and pop-up events.

About Magee-Womens Research Institute (MWRI):

MWRI, a 501(c)(3), is based in Pittsburgh and the nation's largest research institute dedicated solely to women's health research and reproductive biology. MWRI's current research includes 319 active studies spanning 292 different conditions with 162,000 clinical trial participants all over the world. MWRI's areas of research cover breast and gynecologic cancers, reproductive biology, infectious diseases, the development of COVID-19 therapeutics and women-controlled HIV prevention, obstetric care for women with substance use disorder, postpartum depression, and more.

Hard Rock Heals Foundation Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hard Rock International